The Callisto Protocol: A Frustrating Ending in the Final Transmission Expansion

Title: “The Callisto Protocol’s Final Transmission: A Mixed Ending Leaves Players Frustrated”

Subtitle: The latest expansion of The Callisto Protocol, titled Final Transmission, has left players divided with its controversial ending that has sparked frustration and disappointment among fans.

In the expansion, players once again assume the role of Jacob, as he continues his quest to escape the treacherous Dark Iron Prison. With the addition of a new kinetic hammer and a variety of mutants, Final Transmission seeks to address some concerns raised by players after completing the game’s main campaign in December.

Many players have praised the game’s mechanics, including the dedication to heft, meaningful movement, and the engaging GRIP system. The combination of sparse ammo, reliable upgrades, and the game’s atmosphere and mood have also received positive feedback.

However, opinion remains split among players, as some were not convinced by the base game and found little to persuade them otherwise in the expansion. The introduction of the new biobot and the ability to switch between cyborgs and mutants brought slight variations in pacing, as well as hallucinatory sequences. Nonetheless, these additions have not been enough to sway those who were not initially captivated by The Callisto Protocol.

The expansion’s ending, in particular, has incited strong negative reactions. After sacrificing himself for the character Dany in the main game, Jacob finds himself torn apart in the Warden’s Tower. His mutilated body is then used by Dr. Kathleen Mahler to upload data from Callisto, seemingly to prevent the same disaster from occurring elsewhere. However, it is later revealed that the entire expansion’s events take place within a dream. This revelation has been widely criticized, with players feeling betrayed and deceived.

The disappointment felt by players stems from the sense that the ending undermines the journey they undertook throughout the game. The marketing surrounding the expansion, hinting at Jacob’s survival, was seen as a deliberate misdirection that left players without a satisfying resolution. The “it was just a dream” trope is typically frowned upon due to its perceived cheapness and betrayal of audience participation. The backlash has tarnished the otherwise positive experience of Final Transmission, leaving some players questioning whether the expansion was worth the investment.

The Callisto Protocol’s Final Transmission remains a highly-regarded game for its solid gameplay mechanics and engaging atmosphere. However, the controversial ending has left a bitter aftertaste for many players, tarnishing an otherwise enjoyable experience.

