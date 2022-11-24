In addition to the regular version, Callisto Protocol will also launch a deluxe version, which includes the Season Pass and story DLC, among other content, including the death animations of 13 protagonists, which has caused doubts among some players.

“The Callisto Protocol” retains the style of the former development team of “Dead Space”. The horror animation performance when the protagonist dies on different occasions is also one of the biggest selling points of this work. For the new death animation added in the deluxe version, some players It is suspected that the development team will delete the content included in this series and add it to the DLC for additional sales. The CEO of the developer Striking Distance Studios responded personally today.

To be clear: We’re not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass. We haven’t even started work on this content yet. It’s all new stuff that we’ll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for EVEN MORE deaths, so we’re making it a priority next year. — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) November 23, 2022

Glen A. Schofield responded to players’ concerns via Twitter, stating that the Callisto Protocol will not cut out the game’s content for DLC, and that the team hasn’t even started working on it yet. The DLC contains new things that the team needs to work on in the new year. The team will prioritize these new content in the coming year according to the player’s request of “wanting to see more death animations”.