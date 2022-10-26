In The Callisto Protocol, Glen Schofield stubbornly repeats again and again in his pursuit of the next-gen survival horror game, that in The Callisto Protocol you need to use all the resources at hand to survive. Now, after playing the game’s third level, Habitat, for about 90 minutes on PS5, I do get the point.

Indeed, the “goods”, “outbreaks” and “consequences” of the previous chapters (haven’t done three already?) may have played a more introductory role, like a tutorial, if you want to get Jacob Lee To survive and escape the Dark Iron Prison, you have to consider different systems and mechanics. After all, being thrown so far into the game (the levels are said to be long) is just a brief recap of the controls, which can be a little dizzying at first, but at the same time it’s backed up during my session for an already stressful premise Added another desperate notch.

Something very wrong happened to Dark Iron, and now I’d love to know more.

because every time with the enemy The encounters all have to be played out differently. Are you a shooting lover?You can’t just hide under cover, fromA striking distance shot. More like a stealth guy? You will be caught, unable to escape and escape. Into close combat? You will have to learn when to resort to it. By alternating all of this with GRP guns and their Half-Life 2-like magnet abilities, and only after some really painful deaths, did I realize the key here was how to combine all these moves, improvising in a way Play while looking at what the seemingly emerging gameplay gives you (it hides cleverly placed scripted events) instead of thinking that when the game reloads, all you have to do is exactly the same, but more accurate this time or more subtle.

Shoot the tentacles, really

Let me give you some practical examples. There are situations where I want to shoot and I don’t have enough ammo or time to reload, the latter is something I have to create myself because I learn it very quickly. Also, you’re better off saving some clips in case the enemy decides not to die and instead grow a bunch of tentacles that you have to shoot fast to keep them from mutating into something bigger and more brutal. Sometimes I have to be more creative as I level up or 3D print other things I don’t really need (if I knew otherwise I’d save for the mighty Skunk Works “Skunk” shotgun later in the level ), such as the CQC’s handy stun stick or boosting the gun’s capacity, as each has its own skill tree. If you shoot an arm out of an enemy, you can use it strategically when dodging, as they will rely on the other person to the left. If you decide to use GRP as a simple means of throwing enemies out of bounds, you won’t be able to loot them after smashing their corpse with your boots, it’s a stomp action, when you kill a strong one, you It would be useless to abuse it.

We wouldn’t care so much about the “Splash Room” SDS in Spain, or the opposite CSI and the edge-cut rendering and ray traced lighting they developed, if the skins and gore didn’t look as good in the game, if the shadows weren’t cast on purpose, if Jacob did not reflect fear in his eyes.

But my two favorite encounters are, first, when the game presents these camouflaged wall and ceiling creepers because I have to keep throwing objects (or other enemies) at them with the Grip as I keep searching around for ammo, Find time to reload or heal and complete them with the baton. Then came a narrow tunnel where the light at the end meant my own death in a very literary way, in which I had no choice and no space but to think fast to bring down the oncoming enemy.

Since it all seems to be about building tension, transitioning from cryptic, slower sequences to hectic struggles, so far the developers seem to know their tricks to keep a decent game pace. Despite the sci-fi setting, they managed to maintain a consistency that felt very natural or believable because there was some carefully crafted balance between the action, the movement, the lighting that was so important, and the special splash effect. This includes smooth transitions from cutscenes to cutscenes, though several of Jacob’s bloody deaths break the immersion of the occasional sudden change of perspective.

You can’t hear it, but the soundscape is great and builds up more tension.

By following this game loop, solving some simple project-based environmental puzzles, and collecting a bunch of hidden audio logs to add legends (you’ll see how many corpses and profiles you can find), I’m starting to feel smarter every time Step I’m all feeling smarter and working with Jacob from green water-filled sewers covering great rooms and narrow shafts (when your legs are half submerged, by the way), to plant harvesting, organic research and craft facilities, where I encountered the first non-biological phage enemy, a walking sentinel droid that meant death whenever he spotted me in the semi-stealth section. Again, too bad I didn’t unlock the shotgun for the schematics I got…

But, aside from enjoying the grips, I have some complain, mainly in terms of button mapping. For example, prompting to press X when it’s not useful or doesn’t appear to be a quick U-turn. Instead, I appreciate how they dared to map dodge and block to the left stick (left, right and down) because it feels natural and fluid.

For now, all in all, Callisto Accords feels like the game I want to play today. A focused, tense and mechanically interesting proposal, obsessed with detail and some crazy next-gen technical achievements that elevate its visual personality. If it keeps successfully introducing new things to find variety and rounds out the 12-14 hour experience with a good narrative style, then it could really set a new standard for the genre and when it releases on December 2nd Become a staunch contender for GOTY.