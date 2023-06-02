The “CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023” conference schedule and target regions have been released, and the first round will be EVO 2023 in August

The latest work in the series that finally ushered in the official release “ street fighter 6 (Street Fighter 6)” is the “ CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023 “The schedule of the conference has finally been released. The conference will determine the world champion of this year’s “Street Fighter 6”. The competition will consist of “Online Permier”, “Offline Permier” and “ World Warrior”. A total of 48 participants will be eligible to participate in CAPCOM CUP X.

“CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023” conference schedule and target areas released

The schedule of the “CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023” with the latest entry in the series “Street Fighter 6” released on June 2, 2023 (Fri) has finally been announced! The conference will be held around the world, and it is expected that there will be a series of fierce battles!

The 2022 competition will also be composed of “Online Permier”, “Offline Permier” and “World Warrior” large conference groups. The winners in each conference will get the right to participate in CAPCOM CUP X, with a total of 48 places.

Conference Schedule & Venue (The date is the local time of the conference venue)

Conference schedule from August to October 2023

Conference schedule from October 2023 to January 2024

The iconic first match will be held in Las Vegas, USA in August in the “EVO Championship Series 2023”

This conference is part of “Offline Permier”.

Who will win the $1 million prize in “CAPCOM CUP X”? Which player will get the first ticket to participate in the final match? It’s really exciting!

In addition, the “Online Permier Japan Conference” will be held from December 2 (Sat) to December 3 (Sun), 2023 Japan time.

It is very exciting to see who the player representing Japan will be!

Details can be found on the “CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023” official website and CAPCOM eSports official Twitter (@CAPCOM_eSports) to browse.

What is “CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023”?

Capcom Official World Tournament “CAPCOM CUP X” to Determine the World‘s Strongest King of “Street Fighter VI”

In order to obtain the right to participate in the World Conference, a group of players will compete in “CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023” for a chance to qualify.

The winning prize of “CAPCOM CUP X” is 1 million US dollars, and the total prize money exceeds 2 million US dollars, which is the highest prize in history!

“CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023” can be participated even by new players, and can also use the new operating system “Modern Control Type” of “Street Fighter 6” to compete.

The actual combat of the tournament will be broadcast live online on the YouTube channel “CapcomFightersJP” and Twitch “CAPCOM Fighters”.

Let’s witness the birth of the world‘s strongest fighter!