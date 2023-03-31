OPPO and Qeeboo, an Italian design brand founded by Stefano Giovannoni, present today an exclusive capsule collection di cover e wallpaper designed to maximize the distinctive features of the new OPPO Find N2 Flip.

The series of customized cases e the exclusive wallpapers for the external display feature Qeeboo’s iconic design and will be available in most European countries including the newcomer, OPPO Find N2 Flip which we reviewed here.

Collaboration gives life to four pop covers, dedicated to OPPO Find N2 Flip and characterized by the iconic and lively graphics of Qeeboo, like Kong’s royal blue, symbol of family and protection; the saffron yellow of the saguaro cactusrepresentation of strength and perseverance; il fluorescent green of Rabbit, element of love and auspiciousness and finally Scottie’s orange, reassuring and faithful four-legged companion. The accessory protects the smartphone and the animated wallpapers embellish the external display, enhancing its design and giving it an even more distinctive look.

Eliza Lee, OPPO Europe Chief Marketing Officer spiega:

“The collaboration with Qeeboo allows us to combine technology and art in everyday life. OPPO, with a history of attention to design behind it, is pleased to be able to bring the iconic design of di Qeeboo su OPPO Find N2 Flip through a series of dynamic covers and wallpapers. This not only enhances the innovative design of the external display of OPPO Find N2 Flip, but also offers our users the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive personalization experience”

OPPO and Qeeboo share originality and creativity in proposing unique products which, in addition to satisfying the needs of consumers, become the means by which people can best express their personality. For this reason OPPO, which has always been particularly attentive to the design and functionality of its products, has chosen to link itself to an iconic brand and symbol of Made in Italy for a project with an international scope. Le cover di OPPO Find N2 Flip designed and customized by Qeeboo will in fact be available in most European countries.

Stefano Giovannoni, Creative Director & Founder of Qeeboo declares:

“OPPO and Qeeboo share the courage to dare by proposing products capable of best expressing their identity and style. The covers made for the new OPPO Find N2 Flip have allowed us to play with the colors and the irony of some of our most iconic objects that have contributed to the fame of Qeeboo in the world. I found it very fun and stimulating to animate some of our most iconic creations to offer a new and unexpected inspiration to our consumers”

Collaboration is not limited to the creation of protective covers for the device: to further embellish the smartphone and enhance one of its main features, Qeeboo has also customized it some wallpapers with animated GIFs for the external display to emphasize the emotional connotations of its icons. OPPO Find N2 Flip welcomes the brand’s mascots into the most innovative external display of any flip phone, real adventure companions to always carry with you. Having them is very simple: just download the wallpapers via a link available on the dedicated pages of OPPO Store and Qeeboo and, once downloadedthe wallpapers will be visible in the gallery of your smartphone and ready to be set as background.

OPPO FIND N2 FLIP COVER SCREEN DESIGN AWARDS

The collaboration between the two brands shows how it is possible to create unique creations on OPPO Find N2 Flip It is on its large and distinctive external display, built to give you access to the most important features, but also more room for imagination.

OPPO therefore takes the opportunity to collaborate with the main design universities: the NABA, New Academy of Fine Arts, and UDIT University School of Design and Technology of Madrid to launch the’”OPPO Find N2 Flip Cover Screen Design Awards”. The European competition invites young future talents to unleash their creativity and design the future static or dynamic wallpapers that will be made available for OPPO Find N2 Flip. The projects will be evaluated by a jury chaired by Stefano Giovannoni, Creative Director & Founder di Qeeboo, which, together with OPPO and the design universities, will choose the winners of the contest. Participants can find detailed information on the official contest page.

OPPO’S TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION

The Qeeboo covers elevate the OPPO Find N2 Flip experience, already unique in its kind thanks to the innovative features of the device, making it even more iconic and becoming the ideal frame for the exclusive external display.

OPPO Find N2 Flip, officially launched on February 15th, has garnered a lot of positive feedback from the media and users as it provides an unprecedented top-of-the-line experience. The 3.26-inch interactive external display, the largest in the flip segment, makes various functions available, guaranteeing a premium experience even with the device closed. OPPO Find N2 Flip is also equipped with the largest 4300 mAh battery in the industry supported by a 44W SUPERVOOC charging system that make the smartphone the best ally you can rely on for an entire day without limitations.

Plus, with its second-generation Flexion Hinge and rugged display, OPPO Find N2 Flip not only does it offer a more immersive experience with almost invisible creases, it also comes with a TÜV laboratory certification of up to 400,000 creases ensuring a better and more reliable experience.

Finally, OPPO Find N2 Flip mounts a flagship camera system co-developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, which guarantee professional photographic and video performance with the convenience of a smartphone.

INFO AND AVAILABILITY IN ITALY

Dal April 17th to June 18thwith the purchase of OPPO Find N2 Flip su OPPO Store and at major retailers you will receive your cover bundled Qeeboo. Starting from this date it is also possible to customize the external display with wallpapers with animated GIFs, downloading them for free via a link available on the dedicated pages of OPPO Store and Qeeboo. Further information is available at this link.

