The car-machine software war begins! Google launches more YouTube features, including racing games – CARTURE

The car-machine system has now become a technology that car manufacturers and technology giants are vying for. Some car manufacturers are afraid of being deprived of too much dominance and choose to develop it themselves. However, technology companies have not stopped because of this. On the latest Google I/O 2023 They’ve updated Android Auto and Android Automotive OS, and now you’ll have even more fun in your car!

If you use all your driving time to work, you may be able to sleep an extra 1.5 hours a day. For example, Americans spend 70 billion hours driving each year, so it would be a great thing if there are more applications for the time in the car It’s a great thing, and now that Google has updated Android Auto, you will be able to open Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco WebEx, and finally you will never miss any important meetings again. In addition to Android Auto, Google’s focus this time is even more In Android Automotive OS, this system directly applied to the vehicle will more than double the number of vehicles by the end of this year, and the updates in entertainment and communication are even more lovable.

If the vehicle is directly equipped with Android Automotive OS, more functions can be enabled, and it can also be updated all the time, which is quite convenient.

Now you can open YouTube directly on the car to watch videos, and if you like games, GameSnacks will be built into the car, racing games, poker or fun games suitable for children are all equipped, and in the reply The information has become more intelligent, and it can reply when to arrive at the destination. In addition, in addition to Google Map, Waze will also be built in. This map app will be more suitable for electric vehicles, and there are multiple screens in the vehicle If so, it will be able to display different information, and it can also be shared directly between the front and rear seats. In addition, more IoT applications will be added to it, and the whole car will become a fascinating technological toy.

There will be built-in games in the car system, so that you will not be bored while waiting.

The Waze map APP is more suitable for electric vehicles, and will display more information about electric vehicles.

The multi-screen function has also become standard, and in the future everyone can watch what they want.