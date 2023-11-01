The car sharing parable that was supposed to eliminate traffic

Sometimes even good ideas (and new technologies) can cause disastrous effects. A good example comes from what happened in New York: about ten years ago, a cutting-edge research laboratory led by the Italian Carlo Ratti demonstrated that using a simple app it was possible to make users share the same cars to reach their respective destinations, reducing urban traffic and pollution. In practice, with slightly longer waiting times a great change could be achieved.

Those were the years when smartphones had just entered our lives and we had the illusion that everything or almost everything could be done with an app. In fact, the Ratti team’s proposal seemed truly ingenious: it used car movement data in real time, cross-referenced it with traffic and the destinations and desires of users, combining them in the most efficient way. A few days ago, Ratti said that it worked. but on the contrary: instead of acting as an incentive for convince people to give up their cars, using another shared one, the app was used by those who previously took public transport and who found a shared car more convenient. In practice, this idea has emptied buses and subways, increasing the number of cars on the streets. Result: more traffic and more pollution.

This story is instructive because it reminds us that not all innovations are sustainablethat is, they manage to create the famous “better world“, omnipresent in the slogans of technology companies. There are innovations that actually cause damage to the planet, just as there are virtuous behaviors that are not innovative at all, but actually ancient: don’t waste, save and reuse they are all actions that hark back to the culture of our grandparents. A culture that innovators should also recover.