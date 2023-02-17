Listen to the audio version of the article

The construction site has already started, it has required an investment of about 15 million euros and by the beginning of the summer it will give birth to a real Caribbean island of over 40,000 square meters, populated by over 16,000 tropical plants and embellished by a white sandy beach larger than two football fields (to accommodate up to 1,700 sunbeds and natural straw umbrellas) and refractory to heat absorption. It is the calling card of MagicSplash, the new aquatic jewel belonging to MagicLand, the Valmontone amusement park opened in 2011 and today the most important (and most visited) in all of Central and Southern Italy. The main attractions of the facility will be the 2 thousand square meter wave pool, a slow-flowing river of almost 400 linear metres, a water playground for children over 12 meters high inside a pool of almost a thousand square metres, a spray park for the little ones and four slides for teenagers and adults. All this, again Zucchi guarantees, under the banner of total safety, guaranteed by 35 bathing assistance workers and a first aid point constantly manned by medical personnel.

The project to recreate a portion of the tropics less than an hour’s drive from the center of Rome is in the hands of Guido Zucchi, CEO of MagicLand and a great expert in the field of theme parks, who explained to Sole24ore how to make it work properly the whole system also requires a lot of “front end” technology, which is added to the “hidden” and particularly advanced technology at the base of the pumps (produced by a specialized Scottish company) which manage the wave effect in swimming pools and ensure compliance with the plants to the stringent requirements in terms of water filtration and sanitation.

The use of digital tools, on the other hand, is massive in the sales process of the various services. The new park, as confirmed by Zucchi again, will have a limited capacity defined by the competent authorities (an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people per day) and will encourage users to use the official MagicSplash website to purchase admission tickets and reserve sun loungers and private beach spaces reserved for six thatched cabanas. “The Internet channel – Zucchi points out – is prevalent today and online we get to cover up to 60% of the tickets sold for MagicLand, taking advantage of a technological platform that uses algorithms to manage prices dynamically, adapting the tariffs according to the purchase times and also weather forecasts”. In short, artificial intelligence is also present in amusement parks, and luckily it works behind the scenes.