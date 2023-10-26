The Carne Genuina startup enters restaurants and hotels

Carne Genuina is a startup founded two years ago to provide consumers with quality, zero-impact meat. After the first equity crowdfunding campaign on Opstart closed successfully a year and a half ago, the company founded by Mattia Assanelli, an engineer but with three generations of farmers behind him, has reopened the capital for a new round which is approaching 200 thousand euros . Today CarneGenuina.it is the most visited Italian site by anyone looking for recipes or information on meat, but it is also an e-commerce that has processed over 7,500 orders, around which 10 manufacturing companies gravitate and with 38% of loyal customers.

«Until now we had never considered entering the Horeca (Hotellerie-Restaurant-Café) sector because we know that we have to deal with a price war that is unacceptable for us», explains Assanelli. «We believe that those who work honestly and scrupulously have the right to ask for an adequate price, but we are also convinced that today those who go to restaurants are willing to pay a little more for quality and for everything that a job like ours leads”.

During the equity crowdfunding campaign, Assanelli was contacted by Raul Stella, founder of ePrice. «I immediately decided to personally invest in the campaign and I proposed to Mattia to put the Genuina Meat products on sale on FooDIGITALY, which focuses on the quality and excellence of our country, giving small Italian producers the right compensation and the possibility of selling its products directly to Italian and European restaurateurs”. Food & Grocery in Italy is a rapidly growing sector with a value of over 4 billion euros.