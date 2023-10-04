The case of the alleys of Genoa and how to add a place to Google Maps

The guy who drew a giant penis with his car route a few years ago, the artist who simulated it a virtual traffic jam by concentrating many smartphones together in a street in Berlin, people who let themselves be filmed naked on the street by Street View cameras: the appearance of a shop Crack dealing in the historic center of Genoa (here’s the news) It’s a strange thing, but it’s not the strangest thing seen on Maps in years.

On Google’s popular map app, used by over a billion people around the world every month and downloaded (only on Android) over 10 billion times, around 20 million pieces of content are published by users every day, from updates on restaurant opening hours to photos and reviews. The so-called user generated content it is, moreover, an integral part of the Mountain View app ecosystem, from YouTube on down, through Waze and Maps: anyone can upload anything, but obviously Google checks everything what is loaded.

This is demonstrated precisely by the case of the marker that appeared on the corner of via San Luca, as confirmed to us by Google Italia: “We are aware of the problem and have removed the indication,” they explained to us, also reminding us that “our automated systems and our operators work 24 hours a day to monitor Maps and detect suspicious behavior, including incorrect changes to places”. Additionally, “we make it easy for people to report misleading places and inappropriate content, which helps us keep information on Maps authentic and reliable”. Users create content but users can also help remove content.

Intervening on Maps, for individuals, is not difficult and it can be done both from the app and from the site: type any address, click on Add a missing place and fill in the required fields (name, product category, any opening hours, contacts, images). Once the operation is completed, Google informs you that “you will receive an email on the status of your changes”. Which they will have to do be approved and verifiedin some cases beforehand and in other cases subsequently.

To understand why one thing or another happens, it’s helpful to understand the amount of work behind it the moderation of this content, which are so many that Google employees alone would not be able to manage them and for which extensive use is also made of machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms. On Maps there are over 200 million points of interest in the world and in 2022 alone, Google has removed more than 115 million fake reviews from the app or in any case incorrect (+20% on 2021), over 200 million photos and 7 million videos that violated the guidelines or were of poor quality and over 20 million fake commercial activities (+8 million on the previous year). Which was added in 2023 the shop Crack dealing of the Genoese alleys.

