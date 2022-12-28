Stolen images. End up on social media. Which have created more than a few embarrassments. Especially to their subject: a girl, photographed in the bathroom. The Roomba vacuum cleaner has been at the center of a curious case in recent days.

The facts date back to autumn 2020. In Venezuela. Photos of domestic life are uploaded and shared in a Facebook group. Even intimate. Among these are those of a girl, in the bathroom, in a purple T-shirt and with her shorts down. Photos taken by a Romba J7 of iRobot, the manufacturer of intelligent vacuum cleaners recently purchased by Amazon.

These photos were taken by the device and sent to an artificial intelligence startup. AI scales. It was precisely the workers of this company who shared the photos on Facebook. Which then went viral and went around the world.

The images that went viral. iRobot forced to intervene

The story was revealed by MIT’s Technology Review. Dozens of photos would have been sent to the editorial office in mid-December. All taken from the robot. Once published, the story also went viral. And it has raised many concerns that smart vacuum cleaners could steal private snaps that could end up online. Enough to induce the company to give an official version of what happened, precisely to the Technology Review.

Photos vary in type and sensitivity. The most intimate image the magazine saw was the series of video stills depicting the young woman on the toilet, whose face is obscured in the main image. In another image, an eight- or nine-year-old boy, whose face is clearly visible, is lying on his stomach on a corridor floor. A lock of hair falls on his forehead while he stares, amused, at the Roomba which films him from very close.

The official version provided by iRobot: “They were special Roombas”

iRobot is the world‘s largest manufacturer of robot vacuum cleaners. Amazon recently bought the company for $1.7 billion. In the official version of the incident, the company explained that all the images come from “special development robots with hardware and software modifications that are not and have never been present in iRobot consumer products intended for purchase”.

In short, test robots. Data in some cases for free and with specific contracts to allow developers to improve the artificial intelligence behind the device. They were given to “volunteers and paid employees” who signed written agreements acknowledging that they were sending data streams, including video, to the company for training purposes.

According to iRobot’s explanation, the devices were all tagged with a fluorescent green sticker that read “video recording” and it was up to these paid data collectors “to remove anything they deem sensitive from any space the robot operates in, including the children”.

The violation of the terms would therefore have taken place on the part of the employees. Who shared those photos convinced they were doing something goliardic. But causing significant damage to the image of the company that pays them. Or maybe he paid them.