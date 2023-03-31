Players use powerful card heroes and elemental items to build a deck to pass the level, go to the Temple of the Sun, and permanently dispel the eternal winter. Players have to choose among tribal leaders with random skills and attributes to start an adventure; choose a route and leave footprints on the extremely cold wasteland.
Collect a large number of cute and powerful card heroes, as well as super useful items and accessories. By trying different element card combinations and mastering the dynamic step counting system, challenge your own strategic skills. In addition, the hero card is not a minion that comes and goes when you call it. Players can upgrade and customize your favorite generals, add amulets to them, and strengthen their skills.