“The Centennial Case of Spring” is officially released for smartphones. Major stores hold promotional events “The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story”

SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and President: Yosuke Matsuda, hereinafter referred to as SQUARE ENIX) announces that “Chun Die Centenary”, which is currently on sale for Nintendo Switch / PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Steam “The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story” has officially launched the smartphone version. At the same time, Nintendo Switch / PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / smartphone versions are currently holding discounts in various stores.

Smartphone version of “The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story”

With the touch operation of the smartphone version, you can enjoy a more intuitive gaming experience. This work has improved many details. For example, it is easier to combine “mysteries” and “clues” in the thinking space of “Inference Chapter”, making the game experience more comfortable.

Major adjustments in the smartphone version

Support touch operation: The operation of the core “reasoning chapter” of the game has become more intuitive.

Enlarged Text: Adjusts to a size that is legible on handheld devices.

Support downloading a single chapter: avoid taking up unnecessary storage space.

There are mysteries in the suspense, and there must be clues that can solve the mystery… Who will be killed? Who is the murderer? Please reason carefully to find out the truth of the case spanning a hundred years.

<問題篇> All the clues to solve the mystery of the case will appear in the video

< 推理篇 > Combine “mysteries” and “clues” to derive hypotheses <解決篇> Show the derived “hypothesis” and point out the murderer

Can you reach the hidden “final chapter”…?

Golden Week promotions are now being held

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and smartphone versions are currently holding discounts at major stores. Please contact each store for details such as the discount period and discounted prices.

game introduction

“The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story” is a suspenseful adventure game of the “New Benge” genre that revolves around eternal life.

The mysterious deaths that occurred in the Forty House family have been going on for a hundred years. He He Jianyao, who visited Forty Houses, is a suspense novelist. She will challenge to solve the four murders surrounding the “Fruit of Agelessness” that occurred across generations. Players will combine “puzzles” and “clues” in a jigsaw puzzle in the thinking space of the suspense novelist – He Hejianyao, deduce “hypotheses” and make inferences.

Challenge fair reasoning puzzles, find out the truth of the case, and find the murderer!