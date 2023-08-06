The challenge of finding two children in this illusion will drive you crazy

We invite you to immerse yourself in an image that will lead you to reflect on the duality of the human being. Two adults sitting opposite, immersed in a conversation: there’s more. Hidden between lines and shapes, there are the faces of two children. This green and white image is a visual puzzle that tests your powers of observation.

Science tells us that our brains are incredibly skilled at recognizing and interpreting images. This is due to a process called visual processing, which allows us to interpret what we see and make sense of the world around us. Optical illusions, like this one, take advantage of this process, challenging our brain to see beyond the obvious image and to discover something hidden.

In this image (which you can find at the bottom of the news), our brain has to work in two directions. On one side, we see two adults sitting opposite. But if we look closely, we can also see the faces of two children. This reminds us that our perception of the world is not always what it seems. Sometimes, we have to look beyond the obvious to discover the hidden truth.

But how does our brain do all this? The answer lies in the complexity of our visual cortex, the part of the brain responsible for processing visual information. When we look at an image, the visual cortex analyzes shapes, colors and movements, trying to make sense of what we see. In this case, our brain recognizes the familiar shapes of human faces, both in adults and children.

By the way, can you locate the baby’s mother?

