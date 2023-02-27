«I am convinced that foldables in the coming years will represent the element of novelty that has been missing» he explains Stephen Griantivice president of sales Honor Italy, also because «it is in the medium-high range that the return for producers is more important. Our growth strategy focuses on sustainability. We are not looking for lower prices to create volumes, but we are building a strategy that looks to the medium and long term, which at the moment is what customers and distributors also feel the need for».

Also because a furrow was created in the market after the de facto exit of Huawei which had come to follow Samsung with a share of more than 30% of the smartphone market in Italy. And several Chinese manufacturers compete in that space.

“Basic” market in pain

In 2022 for market share in our country, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, Samsung is in the lead, 35%, followed by Xiaomi, 18%, Apple, 18%, Oppo, 7% and the others. Except that 40% of phones sold cost less than 200 euros, 30% between 200 and 400 euros, 10% between 400 and 800 euros and 20% more than 800. And the “basic” market, as Gartner calls it , it’s the one that suffered the most in the sales crisis of this 2022. According to analyst estimates, by the end of 2023 consumers will extend the replacement cycle of mobile phones by six to nine months.

Accessories for making margin

Again Gartner for 2023 still estimates a drop in the global smartphone market in the order of -4%, better than the double-digit drop in 2022 (it was -12 in the third quarter) but still down.

For Italy «I expect a stable first half, and a second of growth – comments Grianti -. Italy is the country on which Honor focuses the most in Europe. An important testing ground for new products and new designs».