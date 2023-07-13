The Challenges of Implementing Split-Screen in Baldur’s Gate III for Xbox Series: Larian Struggles with Xbox Series S Compatibility

Baldur’s Gate III Developer Faces Challenges with Split-Screen on Xbox Series S

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate III, revealed that split-screen functionality is a crucial feature they are working on for the Xbox Series version of the game. However, they are currently facing difficulties specifically with the less powerful Xbox Series S console.

Swen Vincke, the boss of Larian Studios, expressed optimism about implementing split-screen but acknowledged the issues encountered with the less powerful console. He explained, “The team has been trying to make it work, and they’re still working on it. The problem with optimization is that you get one thing done, and then a new thing pops up. So here, we’re dealing with a situation where we’re just going through the motions.”

The challenge arises from the massive scale of the game. Vincke elaborated, stating that if only one character is present in the city, everything runs smoothly. However, when the team splits up, with four characters going in different directions, the game encounters problems such as multiple actions happening simultaneously, like casting fireballs. The technical limitations of a single screen become apparent here, requiring more memory and effort to ensure smooth gameplay.

Xbox requires parity between console versions of its games, meaning if Larian Studios cannot make split-screen work on the Series S, it will also not be available on the Series X. Vincke emphasized the importance of split-screen and how releasing the game without this feature is not an option for the studio. “Split-screen is a must for us, we don’t want to release it without split-screen, so we don’t want to do that,” Vincke stated.

Larian Studios remains determined to overcome the challenges and deliver a fully functional split-screen experience for players on both Xbox Series consoles. As they continue to optimize the game, the team aims to ensure that all players can enjoy the immersive world of Baldur’s Gate III with their friends, no matter which Xbox console they own.

