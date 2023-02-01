Compared to other markets, Retail must, like it or not, invest in technology and experiment with new techniques and tools to pursue the ultimate goal of modern marketing: conquering the customer through a multi-channel experience. It is not a question, or at least not too much, of attracting new customers, but of consolidating and retaining existing ones. And, above all, to involve them in a buying experience and not in a simple sale.

In addition, the vicissitudes of recent years have demanded an acceleration in terms of strategy and the adoption of innovative technologies. From the small retailer to the large multinational, those who have not accepted the challenge are now paying the consequences.

The particularities of the sector can be noticed immediately if you analyze the data in the report Salesforce State of Marketing 2023 . The State of Marketing is the annual survey which this year involved more than 6,000 industry leaders in 35 countries, including Italy which contributed 250 managers. The conclusions of the report are then summarized in two distinct macro-areas between priorities and challenges.

Even more interesting is thinking about the conclusions relating to the two macro-areas on the Tableau platform. One can compare those that concern Retail with respect to all vertical markets, or those that distinguish Italy from the total of 35 countries.





Retail marketing is mature

Well, if in general the three priorities identified by the 6,000 interviewees are, respectively, the increase of tools and technologies, the experimentation of new strategies and the revision of the installed, in Retail this is not the case. For the sector, developing new marketing strategies and tactics is at the forefront of priorities. Secondly, you want to build or increase customer trust, and finally realize the ROI and the attribution of the initiatives.

From what Retail is asking for, one can clearly read a level of maturity that is not common to all markets. The sector asks for innovative techniques, seeks trust, which (also) means loyalty, and, above all, needs a clear return on investment to justify the efforts made. Therefore, the tools for innovative marketing are already being distributed across the sector, and there is no shortage of skills to make them work at their best.





The challenges of marketing in Retail

Once prioritized, the Salesforce State of Marketing indicates the challenges facing marketers, for all markets and, in particular, for Retail. In confirmation of what has been said, the difficulty in using technology well, in standardizing the various application touch points and the need to protect consumer privacy are not the three main challenges facing retailers. For them, on the other hand, it is challenging to work on consumer trust, to satisfy the desire for a personalized experience without exaggerating in data collection and, finally, to standardize data sources.

After all, it is precisely from the data that we must start. From their rationalization, from the consolidation of touch points and from the focus on so-called first party data, given that, due to the new legislation, Retailers will have to give up third party data. Only with intelligent data processing and dynamic CRM platforms is it possible to personalize the user experience and enhance it.

The situation in Italy

What has been said applies globally. In fact, the 250 Italian marketing managers highlighted delays in the use of the most innovative platforms, such as Salesforce Customer 360 by Genie. They need to update their tools and sharpen their technique. And, moreover, they consider the management of the legislation that protects privacy as a challenge for the future.

If this latest headache can be shared, the delay in adopting the right technologies and the lack of internal skills must set off an alarm bell for Italian companies. In fact, a globalized context does not forgive and, today more than ever, falling behind means risking losing market share.