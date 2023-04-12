We have come to know OPPO’s Find N2 Flip very well also thanks to our review and it has been enthusiastically received by readers and the press attracting many eyes on itself.

However, flips attract a different target than traditional or foldable phones, capturing the attention of those who are looking for a comfortable device that does not neglect design and aesthetics. This often happens at the cost of sacrificing other aspects, such as autonomy, but in the case of N2 Flip it was not so. The good battery life and fast charging at 44W are in fact two of the strong points of this smartphone.

Zhou Yibao, Find N Series Product Manager dichiara:

“After four years and six generations of foldable solutions, we have created a much-loved foldable phone, OPPO Find N. With a philosophy based on patience and high standards, we are committed to creating the best flip phone possible, and a longer lasting battery and faster charging are the key to achieving this goal”

A battery with greater capacity and longer life

Because of its size pocket-friendly it becomes difficult to insert a large and fast-charging battery, especially when the hinge and folding mechanism take up so much space, which is why most flip phones have smaller batteries than 4000 mAh.

All flip smartphone manufacturers have tried to improve the battery capacity, but only OPPO has tackled this challenge in a unique way. A structural engineer from OPPO says:

“Originally, we expected our first flip phone to have a maximum battery capacity of 3800mAh. Furthermore, it had to be thin, compact and foldable. But as the leaders in technology and engineering, we have demanded more of ourselves, persevering to achieve something incredible with OPPO Find N2 Flip – the battery with the best capacity in the entire industry”.

To meet this challenge, OPPO has looked for various opportunities to carve out the space necessary to insert a larger and more powerful battery. TOFor example, 100 mAh more has been recovered by redesigning the space dedicated to the SIM card, saving 2.2 mm of space. Also, moving of the output grid allowed to recover 78 mAh more finally managing to insert the battery da 4300mAh in OPPO Find N2 Flip.

This extra capacity results in a 17% improvement in battery life, guaranteeing up to 20 extra hours of YouTube playback or 53 hours of Spotify listening compared to other flips. Also, OPPO Find N2 Flip it has an autonomy equal to a whole day on a single charge, allowing an experience ever closer to traditional smartphones.

The fastest and most advanced charging in a flip phone

Flip smartphones typically don’t charge as quickly as regular bar phones because fast-charging systems require a very large battery. Once again, however, OPPO has accepted the challenge by equipping OPPO Find N2 Flip with its flash recharge SUPERVOOCTM da 44W, la best-in-class, which takes the phone from 0% to 34% in just 15 minutes.

To do so, OPPO has revised its proven fast-charging dual-cell design by incorporating a larger cell – 3110 mAh – and a smaller one – 1190 mAh – for a total of 4300 mAh.

To ensure long-term battery health, it is necessary for both cells to charge and discharge simultaneously, OPPO has thus created il “Dual-Battery Charging System”, adding a control switch to the parallel circuit.

When the charging chip detects that the small battery has reached a certain charge level, its voltage is disconnected and it starts charging the larger battery. When the battery bigger is about to reach 100%, power returns to parallel derivation scheme, so that the battery as a whole can achieve the same charge and discharge times as traditional smartphones.

This “Dual-Battery Charging System” makes SUPERVOOCTM 44W charging safe, stable and possible despite the small space.

While faster charging normally generates more heat, OPPO has made sure that too the temperature management of OPPO Find N2 Flip was at the forefront. While heat buildup is more difficult to deal with in small spaces, by incorporating a split heat dissipation design and separating the charging chip from other heat-producing components, the OPPO Find N2 Flip does not get hot. The phone is equipped with a four-sheet graphite layer to dissipate heat evenly throughout the phone, ensuring that the maximum temperature does not exceed 41.5°C.

DXOMARK Battery Test: OPPO Find N2 Flip is the best battery-level flip

DXOMARK, the world‘s leading quality assessment laboratory, subjected OPPO Find N2 Flip to a rigorous series of battery tests to measure its performance in terms of autonomy, charging and efficiency.

The score given to autonomy is 100 out of a maximum of 188 achieved in the smartphone market, and is composed of three other values ​​comprising the results of a complete range of tests to measure autonomy in all kinds of real scenarios.

The charge score of the battery DXOMARK, consisting of full reload and quick reload, reaches a score of 112 out of a maximum of 181.

The energy efficiency score, on the other hand, is composed of the Charge up and Discharge rate values, which combine the data obtained during a typical usage scenario taking into consideration the device’s battery capacity. In this case, a score is obtained of 124 out of a maximum of 154.

