There will also be a piece of Italy, at the 2023 edition of CES in Las Vegas, the largest event in the world dedicated to electronics. A substantial piece: from 5 to 8 January, ours will be one of only 20 countries to have a dedicated pavilion inside Eureka Park (map below), one of the many venues for an event that will take place practically throughout the Nevada city.

Roberto Luongo, general manager of ICEthe agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies, explained that “this year too we are bringing the Italian ecosystem to the most important global event for the sector”, speaking of “a now mature ecosystem, which in 2022, exactly 10 years after birth with the Startup Acthas almost 14,000 registered innovative startups and this year will reach 2 billion in investments”.

L’Italia at CES 2023

Kicking off on January 5 in Las Vegas (with a couple of days reserved for the press first), CES 2023 will be much bigger than 2022still limited due to the anti-Covid restrictions: 186,000 square meters of exhibition space (+50%), a thousand more exhibitors (for a total of 2,400) and over 100,000 visitors expected in 4 days.

Visitors who will also be able to get to know the world of made in Italy innovationthanks to the presence of 51 startups that come from practically every part of our country: 9 are part of the delegations of the Marche Region, 10 of that of Sardegna Ricerche, plus others from Piedmont, Lazio, Lombardy and from Liguria, which this year has proved to be a forge of ideas. Among the examples of ideas developed by Italian startups: la cover for smartphones with display to display a personalized graphic (changing that instead of changing the whole cover), i parastinchi football with sensors that detect the actions and plays of the wearer, a purifier wearable, a device of biometric unlock with brain waves and many (but really many) AI systems to process large amounts of data, identifying links between different variables, formulating behavioral predictions or finding the best way to save energy.

He is also a partner of the delegation the national research body Area Science Parkwhich has organized an Academy dedicated to startups, a training course to teach them how to make the most of an experience like that of Las Vegas in terms of business opportunities.

In the city of Nevada there will also be a team from the Italian Tech editorial staff: we will follow the most important events and tell them on our pages, obviously starting with those related to Italy.

