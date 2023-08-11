The Charmast C3007 30000mAh power bank in the test, 30000 mAh for around 30€?!

Power banks with 26800 or 30000 mAh or more are usually quite rare and often expensive unless you get a fake power bank with 26800 mAh.

By chance I stumbled across the Charmast Powerbank 30000mAh. Charmatst is actually a reputable manufacturer, but this power bank really aroused my interest.

This is mainly due to the price. A 30,000 mAh power bank for around €30 or with a voucher I only paid €22.50, that’s a crazy price!

Let’s see if the Charmast Powerbank 30000mAh can keep its capacity promise in the test!

The Charmast C3007 30000mAh power bank in the test

At 170 x 72 x 25 mm, the Charmas C3007 is a slightly larger power bank, but with 30,000 mAh that’s no surprise, quite the opposite!

If this capacity specification is correct, the C3007 would even be relatively compact. The weight is also not low at 489g, but not too high either, on the contrary!

In terms of feel and workmanship, the power bank is unspectacular. We have a simple plastic, with a nice texture, but very prone to fingerprints!

Fortunately, the power bank has a small status display that informs you about the battery level in %, which makes perfect sense with such a large power bank.

The connections

On the front of the Charmast C3007 30000mAh we find 4x USB ports.

2x USB A – Quick Charge 3.0 18W – 5-6V/3A, 6-9V/2A, 9-12V/1,5A

1x USB C – Power Delivery 20W – 5-6V/3A, 6-9V/2,2A, 9-12V/1,5A

1x microUSB – Eingang 18W – 5V/2A, 9V/2A

First of all, the power bank has two USB A outputs that support Quick Charge 3.0 with up to 18W.

We also have a USB Power Delivery port with up to 20W output power, according to the Power Delivery standard. The USB C port can also be used to charge the power bank, with up to 18W.

Alternatively, you can also use a microUSB port (with Quick Charge).

Don’t take it on the plane!

Important! In theory, this power bank has a capacity of over 100 Wh.

100 Wh = +- 27000 mAh bei Powerbanks

When traveling by air, there is a general limit of 100 Wh batteries that you can take on board. For batteries over 100 Wh you need special permits.

Therefore, you should not try to take the Charmast Powerbank 30000mAh on board an airplane. Incidentally, this is also the reason why many power bank manufacturers offer models with a maximum of 26800 mAh or 27000 mAh, as these are the largest models that you can simply take with you on a plane.

The capacity, really 30000 mAh?

The most exciting thing about the Charmast C3007 is of course the capacity. Does this really have 30000 mAh?

Wh

mAh

% of HA

5V/1A

92,269

24938

83%

9V/1A

90,664

24504

82%

9V/2A

85,639

23146

77%

In the best case, I came up with a capacity of 24938 mAh, which corresponds to 83% of the manufacturer’s specification.

I’m a bit torn here. In itself, this is not a bad “real” capacity, quite the opposite! This is more capacity than most power banks with 26800 mAh manufacturer information would achieve.

However, in return it is also on the lower end of what I would expect from a 30000 mAh.

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, their discharge is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also consider that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the power bank even supports PPS!

5.0 – 5.9V at up to 3A 5.0 – 11.0V at up to 2A

This isn’t an overly large PPS range, but that’s to be expected with a 20W USB-C port. Still, it’s great that PPS is here.

charging devices

Expected loading speed

Apple iPads

+

Apple iPhones

++

Apple MacBooks

0

Google Pixel

++

Huawei Smartphones

+

OnePlus Smartphones

+

Realme Smartphones

+

Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie)

+

Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.)

—

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected ++ = very high loading speed to be expected + = brisk loading speed to be expected 0 = “standard” loading speed to be expected – = slow loading speed to be expected — = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Basically, the Charmast Powerbank 30000mAh is of course universally compatible with all smartphones.

Thanks to the 20W USB C port, current iPhones, the Google Pixel and also most Samsung smartphones are charged “quickly”, although usually not at full speed.

The power bank is only suitable to a very limited extent for larger devices such as tablets and notebooks.

Lade time

You can charge the C3007 via USB Power Delivery with up to 18W on a corresponding 18W USB PD (or larger) charger.

With such a charger, the power bank needs about 7:20 hours for a full charge. This is not overly fast, but not too slow considering the capacity either.

Charge and discharge at the same time?

In principle, you can charge the Charmast Powerbank 30000mAh and discharge it via the USB A ports at the same time.

However, fast charging is deactivated here and the 5V voltage is simply “looped through” to the outputs. That can lead to problems! Especially when the connected devices charge faster than the power bank is charged. This is where the tension breaks down, etc.

In short, yes, it works in emergency situations, but the power bank is also not ideal for parallel charging/discharging.

efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about the efficiency of the power bank. Here I compare the energy that the power bank needs to fully charge with the energy that we can use at the end.

In my test, the power bank needed 109.14Wh to charge.

In the best case

In the worst case

efficiency

85%

78%

In the best case, the efficiency of the power bank was 85%, which is quite a high efficiency for a power bank!

In the worst case, the efficiency was 78%, which is not so bad in itself!

Conclusion

The Charmast C3007 30000mAh sells itself a bit on the price. In the test, the power bank achieved a capacity of up to 24938 mAh, which corresponds to 83% of the manufacturer’s specification.

Of course, up to 24938 mAh is not a bad value and here the Charmast Powerbank surpasses many models with 26800 mAh, but not all.

Nevertheless, the effective capacity of the power bank remains very high! The power bank is otherwise “OK”.

Thanks to the 20W USB C output, it charges quickly, albeit not rapidly. Likewise, the dimensions and weight are quite compact for a power bank of this capacity.

Of course, charging the power bank itself takes a while, but it’s still okay for a power bank of this class.

In the end, it all comes down to price. At the time of this test, the Charmast C3007 30000mAh is the cheapest “legitimate” 30000 mAh power bank that I know (about 30€). So if you’re just looking for a big and tidy power bank, then this really isn’t a bad choice!

However, there is still plenty of room for improvement!

