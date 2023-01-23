Financial and business forecasting, market research, manufacturing, diagnostic medicine, content generation (text and more), but also advanced analysis in the real estate sector and marketing tools: these are just some of the sectors in which Artificial Intelligence technologies can the difference. If ChatGPT, the chatbot launched at the end of last year by OpenAi, had the merit, among others, of igniting a hype on the subject, this tool cannot be considered a game. So how can it help businesses? Especially to digital businesses?

Storykube, l’assistente AI in tempo reale

Storykube is a startup based in Rome that uses Artificial Intelligence to offer services related to the creation of textual content. Founded in February 2022 and accelerated by Lventure, the company closed a 300,000 euro pre-seed round with Exor, Lventure itself and other business angels at the end of the year. Their customers? Especially freelance copywriters. “Artificial Intelligence – he explained Octavius ​​Fogliata35 years old, Apulian from Taranto, CEO of the company – speeds up some of the steps in the writing process”.

In fact it acts as a sort of assistant, which helps you write a text, “four hands”, even modulating “the tone of voice of the document”. To date, “in 2022 we have reached a thousand users. Every week we produced between 3,000 and 5,000 documents”. For Fogliata the Chatgpt limit is related to the size of the model. “It has such a high computational size that is difficult to sustain” despite the power it also has in financial terms. He sees solutions that are small, cheaper and specialize in “precise tasks. Also, the bigger a model, the more difficult it is to train” and “feed it additional data”.

And the companies? According to Fogliata “AI has the ability to be able to connect facts that we are unable to see and economic prediction (also investment analysis) is one of the sectors in which this technology can be applied”. In the academic field it can also help to clean up and connect “dirty data”. In terms of programming, this technology is capable of processing usable code that companies can use even for the “simplest tasks”. This technology will also find application in the real estate sector.

From the choice of the property to the contracts, “there is so much that can be done. We are still at the beginning and there is still no large-scale use”. According to Fogliata, AI applications will also have space in medicine. “Let’s talk about plate analysis. Artificial Intelligence can detect cancerous formations with greater accuracy than a doctor”.

You’ll see, the AI ​​ecosystem for small and medium-sized businesses

You will see is a startup that develops Artificial Intelligence solutions to support SMEs. Born in 2020, in two years it has gone from 3 to 150 employees, has raised capital for 45 million euros and is creating an Artificial Intelligence pole.

A goal it is pursuing by aggregating expertise in the sector through joint ventures, such as Fermai, which makes predictive maintenance available to the manufacturing sector, Vedrai Data Intelligence, which supports SMEs in organizing data, and acquisitions, such as Indigo.ai, platform designed to allow those without technical skills to develop chatbots and conversational interfaces to increase sales and improve customer service, of which it acquired 60% in August 2022.

And like the more recent Premoneo, a company that has been involved for 5 years in Artificial Intelligence software for pricing, business forecasting (forecasting) and segmentation (in concrete terms, it is a technique that allows you to group elements, such as the base customers, according to specific patterns). “Artificial Intelligence – he explained Frederick Quarato, business enablement manager of Vedrai and former CEO of Premoneo – is potentially everyone’s patrimony. The task of a company is to build technologies that combine these techniques with applications that make it disruptive, as happened with Chatgpt. What you see of Chatgpt has been available for some time, the great innovation is having allowed anyone to question it, writing as one does to one’s brother”.

For Quarato “Artificial Intelligence must become an ally in the management of small and medium-sized enterprises and allow managers to make informed decisions by exploiting the potential of AI”. The difference in terms of development of this technology, according to the former CEO of Premoneo, will not be made by the sector but by the “capacity of companies to be pervaded by AI”, especially those that “have a managerial class capable of understanding and change the status quo”.

The Contents case

Using GPT-3, the AI ​​algorithm is based on Chatgpt, Contents, a Milanese startup born in 2021 which today employs 60 people, helps companies create content. What content? “Product datasheets for ecommerce, texts for blogs, for marketing, for promotion on social networks”, explained Stefano Romanazzi, product marketing manager.

We have seen their system in action and it is similar to others based on AI, but optimized for the needs of companies: “We play a bit of an intermediary, adapting the datasets on which these AIs are based to create content to the customer’s needs, doing anti-plagiarism checks to avoid copyright infringements and so on,” Camilla Poretti, presales manager, told us.

Obviously, companies pay for these services: “The basic subscription plan costs 29.99 euros per month and entitles you to create 1500 contents, while the annual one offers a 30% discount on the 12-month cost”.