The cheapest OLED PC monitor in the test, Philips 8000 27E1N8900 (26.9 inches, 4K)

OLED displays are now commonplace in smartphones and are also becoming increasingly common in televisions. More and more notebooks with OLED displays are slowly appearing.

However, with normal desk monitors, OLED is still exceptional and the few monitors that are available are very expensive!

The currently cheapest OLED PC monitor is the Philips 8000 27E1N8900. You can get this 27-inch monitor for just under €900. For this purpose, it offers a 4K resolution, 150% (sRGB), 99.6% (Adobe RGB), 99.7% (DCI-P3) as well as the mentioned OLED panel with the perfect black values.

The Philips 8000 27E1N8900 reads like a dream for content creators, photographers and other users who value high color fidelity.

But how does it look in practice? Is the cheapest OLED PC monitor also a good OLED monitor? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to Philips for providing the 27E1N8900 for this test.

The cheapest OLED PC monitor in the test, Philips 27E1N8900

It is already clear at first glance that the Philips 8000 27E1N8900 is a fairly simple monitor in itself.

In particular, the housing of the monitor is kept very simple. However, that’s not bad either! So we have a nice and compact stand, which, however, has a height and angle adjustment.

The monitor itself is made entirely of black plastic and is remarkably thin. This is also due to the external power supply.

Philips didn’t skimp on the connections! The monitor has the following ports:

2x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x USB-C 3.0 mit DisplayPort 1.4

4x USB-A 3.0

1x USB Eingang

The monitor has a whopping 4 display inputs! 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort and 1x USB C. The USB C port is a power delivery port, which can also supply your notebook with up to 90W, in addition to transmitting the display signal.

We also have 4x USB A outputs, which can optionally be supplied with data via a USB type B input.

the panels

Let’s take a look at the technical data first:

Philips 27E1N8900

26,9 Zoll 68,3 cm

3840 x 2160 Pixel

OLED Panel

250cd/​m² Helligkeit

000.000:1 Kontrast

60 Hz

DisplayHDR 400

So we have a typical +- 27 inch monitor in front of us, which with its 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate is primarily aimed at content creators, photographers and people in the creative field in general.

4K on 27 inches is also more than decent sharpness! The panel is also a 10-bit panel, which can only receive the 10-bit signal via USB C and DisplayPort.

Color range

OLED monitors are usually very strong when it comes to color display! So Philips advertises here with 150% sRGB, 99.6% Adobe RGB and 99.7% DCI-P3 color space coverage, which would be impressive!

But what do my readings say?

According to my meter, we’re coming up 100% sRGB, 99% AdobeRGB and 98% DCI-P3! These are fantastic values!

Especially when we consider that my meter doesn’t read over 100% and the 1% deviation on the DCI-P3 falls within the range of normal variation.

Factory calibration

There is a small peculiarity here, because I noticed a few differences. First I tried the Philips 27E1N8900 via USB C on a MacBook Pro M1.

There I achieved an average Delta E value of 1.75 and a maximum of 3.1. Delta E denotes the deviation of the colors from the “perfect” base value. Anything below 2 is considered good.

We are below 2 on average here, but the maximum of certain colors and shades of gray exceed our goal of 2.

This means that the monitor would be well calibrated, but not “perfect” either. Incidentally, it didn’t play a big role in which color space mode I had set the monitor.

Interestingly, however, the calibration values ​​on a Windows PC were better both via USB C and HDMI.

Here we get an excellent Delta E of 0.48 on average and 1.31 at maximum. These are great values, it doesn’t get much better than this!

Unfortunately, I can’t say conclusively whether this is a problem with MacOS, the monitor or my test software.

However, you can expect an excellent calibration on Windows computers and, in the worst case, a good calibration on Macs.

brightness

The brightness is unfortunately a big problem with OLED displays! With an OLED monitor, the power consumption and thus the heat production (because monitors also heat up) fluctuates depending on what you see on the display.

Every single pixel lights up. If you have a completely white picture, more energy is required than for a dark red or black picture.

That’s why we also have two brightness specifications for the 27E1N8900, 250 cd/​m² typically and 540 cd/​m² at the top for HDR content.

According to the manufacturer, the monitor can always deliver 250 cd/​m² for all content and selectively for HDR content up to 540 cd/m².

Let’s take a look at what we achieve in practice in normal desktop operation.

I measured a maximum of 245 cd/​m². This falls into the “fair but not good” category.

The monitor is bright enough for you to read it well in a normal indoor environment. 245 cd/​m² are also sufficient for the colors etc. to appear “radiant” subjectively.

However, as soon as you have a little more light in the room, a window with the sun in front or behind you, then the world looks different again. Here the 245 cd/​m² are again very little.

Contrast, perfect!

We don’t need to bother with numbers here. This is an OLED monitor and OLED monitors are characterized by a perfect black and thus an “infinite” contrast.

This makes images look incredibly deep and rich on a monitor like the Philips 27E1N8900.

In practice

OLED monitors always have a certain “magic”. Due to the perfect contrast, images simply look a little deeper and more three-dimensional on them. Of course, this is particularly pronounced with HDR content.

However, you have to ask yourself how much HDR content you will actually see. This is mostly interesting/relevant in games.

Basically, the 27E1N8900 is quite suitable for games. So they look fantastic on the monitor and OLEDs are known for their super good response times.

However, we only have 60 Hz here. That makes the monitor rather suboptimal for multiplayer games! However, slower games like Baldur’s Gate 3, The Witcher, etc. look world class.

However, the monitor is primarily suitable for creative activities, i.e. photo and video editing. Here it does a fantastic job if you are sitting in a fairly dark room. If you are one of those people who like to work in the evenings or in a darkened room, then you will love the Philips 8000 27E1N8900.

However, I have to get rid of some criticism here, I don’t like the OSD and the control of the monitor. I find this a bit unintuitive. Although we have a small 4-way joystick, the menu navigation still takes some getting used to.

Burn-in, always an issue with OLED

Images can burn into OLED monitors. This is probably one of the primary reasons why there are so few OLED PC monitors. On the PC there are simply many static elements which can burn in wonderfully.

This is less of a problem with very modern OLED panels than with older panels, and there are technologies that can prevent burn-in.

Unfortunately, I could not find any information on this subject at Philips.

In my personal estimation, I don’t consider the 27E1N8900 to be the most “durable” monitor. Count on the fact that you can certainly use this well for 1-3 years, but after this time there will probably be wear and tear.

If you want a monitor for “eternity”, then take an IPS monitor.

power consumption

The power consumption of OLED monitors varies not only depending on the brightness set, but also depending on the image content.

The more black or dark colors there are in the picture, the lower the consumption.

Let’s look at the consumption of the 27E1N8900 in different situations.

With a completely black image (only with the mouse pointer), the monitor only needs around 13.x W, which is extremely little!

However, if we have a completely white picture, the consumption increases to up to 58 W, which is quite a lot!

In normal desktop use, the consumption usually fluctuates around 34 W at full brightness.

Conclusion

The Philips 27E1N8900 is an extremely interesting monitor due to its OLED panel and the relatively low price!

There is simply nothing that compares! If you are looking for a +- 27 inch OLED monitor with 4K resolution, there is no alternative that I know of at the time of this test! There’s the LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B, but it’s huge at 47.5 inches and essentially a repurposed TV.

The 27E1N8900 also offers very well! Above all, the color representation is strong! Both subjectively and in terms of the measured values. 100% sRGB, 99% AdobeRGB and 98% DCI is top class!

In addition, the calibration is excellent and of course the black levels OLED are typically a dream.

Of course, this “perfect” contrast gives the monitor a certain depth that you don’t have with normal IPS monitors.

In short, so far I would say the picture is “perfect”. Only the brightness is such a thing. We have a constant maximum brightness of 245 cd/​m². Sufficient, but not good!

This is a monitor you want to use in a dark room. If you have a bright office with many windows, then this is not ideal for you!

With HDR content we get a bit more peak brightness and in general HDR content looks outstanding on a monitor like this even though we only have an HDR 400 certification. Believe me, the Philips 27E1N8900 still looks far better than any IPS monitor with HDR 400 certification.

It’s a pity that we “only” have a 60 Hz refresh rate, because OLED monitors are great for gaming. And of course the Philips does a great job on slower titles like Baldus Gate 3, but the 27E1N8900 wouldn’t be my first choice for gaming.

In addition, there must be the typical OLED notice here. I don’t know how durable the 27E1N8900 is! I couldn’t find any information regarding specific technologies against burn-in etc. So it’s possible that you’re struggling with burn-in here after months/years of use.

Aside from that and the brightness, the Philips 27E1N8900 is an outstanding monitor for content creators! The price is also great considering the competition. Only if you are willing to do without 4K would there be a possible alternative with the LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE-B. However, for photographers and content creators, the Philips 27E1N8900 is probably the better option.

POSITIVE

Outstanding color space coverage 100% sRGB, 99% AdobeRGB and 98% DCI-P3

Outstanding contrasts (OLED typical)

Great picture impression

Lots of connections

Very good stand

Very good calibration

NEGATIVE

Risk of burn-in on OLED monitors

Low brightness (245 cd/m²)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

