“The Chemistry of Death”: bestselling film adaptation on Paramount+

With “The Chemistry of Death,” Paramount+ has a gripping thriller series in its repertoire that crime fans shouldn’t miss.

Based on the best-selling novels by Simon Beckett, it is about the fictional forensic anthropologist David Hunter, who is asked for help by the police in a murder case, but at the same time struggles with the shadows of his past.

You can stream the book adaptation on Paramount Plus for 7.99 euros per month.*

The books by the successful British author Simon Beckett have sold over seven million copies worldwide. He became best known for the thriller series about the fictional forensic anthropologist David Hunter. The first season of the associated series started at the beginning of the year Thriller-Seriewhich has the same title of the first novel “The Chemistry of Death” carries, on the new streaming service Paramount+. You can read here what it’s about, whether the film adaptation can keep up with the book and whether a subscription would be worthwhile for you.

You can stream “The Chemistry of Death” here

The thriller series premiered on Paramount+ in January 2023. The relatively new streaming provider gives you a free period of seven days in which you can test the service for free. After that, the subscription costs 7.99 euros per month,* but can be canceled at any time, so you don’t take any big risks here.

“The Chemistry of Death” on Paramount Plus: That’s what it’s all about

The main character in the book and series is David Hunter, who, traumatized after the tragic accidental death of his wife and daughter, moves away from London and wants to start a new life in the small village of Manham. He also gives up his previous job as a forensic anthropologist, in which he was considered one of the best in the country, and becomes assistant to the local country doctor. He is also marked by life: after a car accident in which his wife was killed, he is in a wheelchair.

Hunter is put to the test when a woman’s body is found on the edge of the village. Already badly decomposed, the police asked him for help in clarifying the identity of the dead. Hunter, who actually wanted to leave his old life behind him, agrees to work for the police after a short while. Plagued by the ghosts of the past, he is drawn into exciting cases in both the book and the series that need to be solved.

Is The Chemistry of Death series as strong as the book?

Many readers celebrate Simon Beckett for his accurate and atmospheric writing style. But is it the same with the series? If you look at online reviews, tension and acting performance are particularly rated positively. The main character David Hunter is played by Harry Treadaway, who has also appeared in “City of Ember”, “Penny Dreadful” and “Star Trek: Picard” and gives a convincing performance in “The Chemistry of Death”.

The main problem described by many reviewers seems to be the bookstore’s severe gathering. Season one of the series covers not only the first volume, but also the sequel “Cold Ash” – the fourth episode also bears the title of the second book. With only six episodes in total, a lot of things from the books obviously have to be cut out, so that the first case, for example, is completed very quickly. It would probably have been better not to reduce the material so much and to divide the plot into more episodes. Or just dedicate season one to the debut novel.

Nevertheless, “The Chemistry of Death” is an exciting thriller series that, once you have started, you will almost certainly want to watch to the end. Fans of crime thriller formats can’t go wrong with the adaptation of best-selling novels.

You can also watch it on Paramount+

Paramount Plus can’t just do thrillers: The streaming service is constantly expanding its repertoire of series and films, so that you can also watch blockbusters in addition to other series formats and exclusive originals. If you decide to subscribe, you can look forward to the following content, for example:

“Special Ops: Lioness” (all episodes available since September 3rd) “Drag Race Germany” (season one, since September 5th) “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (season four, since September 7th) “Tulsa King” “Yellowjackets” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (from September 30th) “Top Gun: Maverick” “Transformers: The Last Knight” “La La Land”

