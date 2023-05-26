The chief technology officer of AMD confirmed that the Ryzen processor will introduce large and small core designs in the future, and will also design chips through generative AI in the future

AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster revealed in an interview with foreign media Tom’s Hardware at the ITF conference held by the semiconductor research company imc that AMD will introduce a mixed architecture of large and small cores in future consumer processors. AI is introduced in the testing and verification phase, and semiconductor design is planned to be carried out through generative AI in the future.

Mark Papermaster has been AMD’s chief technology officer and senior vice president and executive vice president of technology and engineering since 2011; when asked in an interview whether the number of cores will continue to grow, Mark Papermaster mentioned that the current market situation has already It is One Size Doesn’t Fit All. At present, AMD has gradually introduced more acceleration architectures into Ryzen CPU. For example, after Ryzen added GPU, it introduced AI accelerator for the first time in Ryzen 7040 APU. In the future, Ryzen will add a combination of high-performance cores and Hybrid design with energy saving core. AMD will pursue the density (number) of cores from a single pursuit, adding changes in core types and configurations of different cores.

The current chip industry has introduced AI-assisted chip design and wiring, and AMD is no exception. Mark Papermaster mentioned that AMD not only has excellent performance in chip layout and wiring, but also continues to learn and evolve, which can accelerate chip design. Introduce AI into the verification kit of the chip to reduce the debugging time from the concept to the verification stage, and at the same time test the combination of AI; now AMD is also investing in the early research of the combination of generative AI in the chip design stage, but Mark Papermaster emphasized that AMD is quite Pay attention to the protection of IP, but AMD is actively solving the problem of generative AI to protect its own patents, hoping to make a breakthrough in the next year or two, and use generative AI to accelerate the chip design process in the future.

Mark Papermaster claimed that although generative AI can accelerate the chip design industry, it will not replace chip architects, just as it is difficult for generative AI to produce real artistry or literary works, but to assist the creative process. Designers will borrow Generative AI can use its imagination of the chip and realize it with the assistance of generative AI. However, there are still many obstacles to overcome at this stage.

More Cool3C articles

The column of The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Complete Raiders

Unified Invoice March/April 2012 Winning Numbers, Invoice Lottery Live Streaming, Invoice Redemption and Prize Collection Method, Ten Million Prize Number Announcement