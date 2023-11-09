The Chinese Room to Launch ‘Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodhunt 2’ in 2024 with New Clan Previews and DLC Announcements

Paradox Interactive to Launch “Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodhunt 2” in 2024

The highly anticipated game adaptation of the popular board game “Vampire: The Masquerade” is under development by The Chinese Room and is scheduled to be launched by Paradox Interactive in 2024. The game, titled “Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodhunt 2” in Simplified Chinese, is set to support multiple languages and will introduce players to the world of modern Seattle as they lead their vampire clan to dominate the city through alliance fighting.

The Chinese Room, known for creating popular adventure games such as “To the Rapture”, took over the production of the game, which has had many twists and turns since its initial release in March 2019. The game is a highly anticipated action-adventure game that follows in the footsteps of “Dear Esther” and “Everybody’s Gone” in the past.

With the announcement of the game’s development, The Chinese Room has also confirmed that the game will introduce four clans for players to choose from. The first playable clan, “Brujah”, has been revealed as a knowledgeable and radical clan, known for their passion and dedication to their ideals. Players can preview the fierce and brutal close combat appearance of the clan through a recently released video.

In addition to the first playable clan, The Chinese Room has announced that the second playable clan will be released for confirmation next week, with new clan information to be revealed thereafter. Furthermore, the official has also revealed plans to release two new clans as downloadable content after the official version launches in the fall of 2024.

Fans of the series can stay updated on the latest official announcements regarding “Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodhunt 2” and look forward to the upcoming release of the game and its additional clans.

