The Chinese rover Zhurong has found polygonal structures under the surface of Mars

New Study by Chinese Academy of Sciences Reveals Strange Polygons Below Martian Surface

In a recent study conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), a team of researchers discovered several strange polygons located about 10 meters below the surface of Mars. They found these polygons using the ground-penetrating radar features of the Zhurong rover.

The high-tech radar of the Zhurong rover examined Utopia Planitia, a huge plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars. The rover discovered a total of 16 polygonal wedges covering an area of about three-quarters of a square kilometer, indicating a wide distribution of this type of terrain on Mars.

While the formation of these polygons remains inconclusive, researchers speculate that they may have formed through freeze-thaw cycles. The study also predicts that the polygons could have formed between 2900 and 3700 million years ago during the early Amazonian or late Hesperian periods on Mars when there were bodies of water in the region.

The Zhurong rover made headlines for its previous readings, which suggested the presence of water on Mars. The latest discoveries also indicate that notable floods may have occurred, producing the layers beneath the surface of Utopia Planitia where the polygonal structures are found.

The Zhurong rover is part of the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) Tianwen-1 Mars mission and is the first rover from China to land on another planet. It entered Mars orbit on February 10, 2021, and made a successful soft landing on the Red Planet on May 14, 2021, making China the third country to achieve this feat.

Although the rover was designed to last 93 Earth days, it remained active for 356.5 days, providing valuable information about Mars. However, it went into hibernation in May 2022 due to the Martian winter and sand storms, and did not wake up from this planned inactivity.

The recent discoveries by the Zhurong rover shed new light on the geological features and history of Mars, adding valuable contributions to our understanding of the red planet.

