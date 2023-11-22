The Chinese space program in Latin America and Antarctica is a growing concern for the Pentagon

Satellite Antenna in Bolivia Raises Concerns in Pentagon over China’s Expanding Space Presence

China’s rapid expansion in the space field has extended beyond its borders and into remote regions, raising concerns within the Pentagon due to the close ties of civil programs with the Chinese military state apparatus. The development of ground stations in Latin America and Antarctica has raised alarms for their alleged dual-use nature, drawing the attention of US defense officials.

China’s footprint in Latin America includes ground stations in Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru, and Argentina, with additional facilities under construction in Antarctica. These strategically located facilities allow China to effectively track and communicate with its satellite fleet, while also providing surveillance of other nations’ assets passing through the Southern Hemisphere. They offer potential strategic advantages in military and national security operations.

The Pentagon has raised concerns about the expansion of the Chinese network of facilities in Latin America and Antarctica, citing the possible implications for the defense sector. Ground stations are essential for maintaining continuous communication with satellites, which is crucial for various services, from Internet connectivity to Earth imaging and military operations.

China currently has more than 700 satellites in orbit, with ambitious plans to significantly increase this number. These satellites have multiple functions such as remote sensing and information collection. The importance of satellite networks in warfare has become more evident in recent conflicts, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where satellite communication played a critical role for Ukrainian forces.

One notable example of China’s presence in the space field is a cluster of Chinese-built satellite dishes at the Amachuma ground station in the Bolivian Andes. While this station facilitates the continuous exchange of data with the Bolivian satellite, it also provides China with surveillance capabilities in skies far from its own borders, Bolivian space agency officials and Chinese sources confirmed to the Washington Post.

China’s ambition to become a leading space power by 2045 encompasses both civilian and military objectives. The country’s leading space technology companies, such as China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. (CASIC), have their roots in the People’s Liberation Army and continue to supply military-related technologies, highlighting the intertwined nature of civilian space initiatives with military interests.

The nexus between Chinese companies and the military raises concerns about the possible use of these facilities for military purposes. Some examples include the Espacio Lejano ground station in Neuquen, Argentina, operated by the Strategic Support Force of the Popular Liberation Army, as well as a ground station in Venezuela located within a military airport.

The Pentagon emphasizes the crucial role of ground stations in national security, emphasizing their ability to facilitate military communications, track missile launches, and potentially interfere with adversary satellites.

China’s expansion in Latin America coincides with a diplomatic strategy aligned with countries that face tense relations with the United States. For example, in Bolivia, China has intervened with significant financial aid and collaboration in infrastructure, granting loans for satellite projects and extensive technological training for Bolivian scientists.

Despite China’s significant involvement in Bolivia’s space efforts, Bolivian officials say they are open to other international collaborators and resist being forced to choose between the West and China. The interweaving of civil and military elements in international space collaborations poses a challenge to world powers concerned about the strategic and security implications.

As the Chinese space program expands, the implications of China’s space presence in Latin America and Antarctica continue to be the subject of increased scrutiny and strategic concern for the United States and its allies.