Taiwan’s Koei Tecmo announced that the Chinese version of the latest work in the “Nobunaga’s Ambition” series and the 40th anniversary commemorative work “Nobunaga’s Ambition·New Life with Power Enhanced Edition” will be released on July 20, 2023 (Thursday), and the work will be released simultaneously trailer for .

Since the release of the first work “Nobunaga’s Ambition” in 1983, “Nobunaga’s Ambition” series has continuously launched new versions and won the support of players from all over the world. It is a best-selling classic series in the market. In 2018, the world‘s cumulative sales exceeded 10 million sets. The same series will celebrate its 40th anniversary on March 30, 2023.

Unprecedented Sengoku daimyo experience

As the 16th work in the series, “Nobunaga’s Ambition·New Life”, players will play the role of daimyo, and with the assistance of “lifelike generals” who can think and act independently, they will issue “policies” that have a major effect on all forces, As well as the appointment of the lord and whether to accept the report of the retainers, etc., this work will allow you to experience the unprecedented and more realistic experience of the Sengoku daimyo “Nobunaga’s Ambition”, which is widely praised by players.

The deeper “monarch and ministers are of the same mind” and the more real chaos of the Warring States Period

In “Nobunaga’s Ambition·New Life”, the player will give the retainer territory (knowledge and action), and the retainer will develop the territory by itself, and lead troops to participate in the war during the war, with the attitude of “lifelike generals” and the player. The road to world domination is on the way. In the “power-enhanced version”, the experience of “monarch and ministers unite” will be further evolved. Including the setting of the “housekeeper” who can change the overall power, and the “assessment” who can affect the policy formulation “enforcement” and other important positions, as well as retaining generals who want to leave, or negotiating conditions when poaching enemy generals, etc. “Direct Negotiation” that allows players to enjoy the fun of the Warring States Period.

The first fierce siege battle stage in the series

In the “power-enhanced version”, the “Siege War” that is popular in the series but has not yet been implemented will appear, and it will be the first time in the series to switch to castles and castle towns based on the terrain of a map The unique and dedicated map for siege warfare is not only for attacking castles, but also for people to enjoy the fun of siege warfare full of tension. Where does the attacker want to break through? And by which route should I approach the castle? What kind of defense equipment should the defender configure? Or how to deal with it? The offensive and defensive battles around the castle will become more intense, and the command ability of the players themselves will also cause major changes to the battle situation.

Rich additional items such as plots, events, and characteristics

In the “power-enhanced version”, plots, events, policies, generals, and characteristics will be greatly added. In addition, editing functions that can change generals’ abilities, BGM, plots, etc. and new force creation functions will be added, allowing players to enjoy the series. A new addition to the popular power-up version. In addition, there are points of interest and achievements in various places that affect the strategy, as well as elements such as rewarding retainers and granting different names.

“Nobunaga’s Ambition·New Life with Power Enhanced Edition” will be released for Windows (Steam), PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Chinese version product website: https://www.gamecity.com.tw/shinsei/wpk/