ARC SYSTEM WORKS (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) Asian branch announced that the Chinese version of the hot-blooded funny action game “Hot-blooded Hardcore Country Man Gaidean Hot-blooded Girl 2” is officially launched today, and a celebration event will be held.

“Hot-Blooded Hardcore Country Man Gaiden Hot-Blooded Girl 2” is the follow-up to “Hot-Blooded Hardcore Country Man Gaiden Hot-Blooded Girl 2” released in 2019. The content of the story is “Misako” who is proud of her gorgeous fighting skills contrary to her cute appearance. ” and “Kyoko” as the protagonists, and unfold a series of stories of horizontal scrolling action games.

This work not only retains the advantages of the previous work such as gorgeous actions, refreshing operation feel and enhanced characters, but also adds mini-games and various tasks, so that players can experience richer game content.

In addition, in addition to adding more than 100 additional levels and more than 100 assisting characters who come to support the battle, this game also adds new playable characters, showing the weight and fun of the game beyond the previous game. Not only that, but also added funny comic-style cutscenes and animation performances unique to the “Hot-Blooded Girl” series, players can experience further improved visual effects.

According to the official statement, the Asian branch of Yake System will hold a lucky draw from today to celebrate the launch of the Chinese version of “Hot-Blooded Hardcore Country Man Gaidean Hot-Blooded Girl 2”. Upload the purchase certification photo of the Chinese version of “Hot-Blooded Girl 2” to your Facebook and participate in the lottery, and you will have a chance to get “Hot-Blooded Girl 2 Original Canvas Bag”.

“Hot-Blooded Hard-Blooded Country Man Gaiden Hot-Blooded Girl 2” has been launched on PS4, PS5, and Switch. The PC version will be available later.

