Cloud Leopard Entertainment announced today (3/2) that the Nintendo Switch action role-playing game “Memoirs of Ys – Filgana’s Oath – (イース・メモワール-フェルガナの节い-)” developed by Nihon Falcom will be released on May 25. Traditional Chinese/Korean versions are available.

Since its launch on PlayStation Portable (PSP) in 2010, “The Pledge of Fergana” has won the highest praise in the action RPG “Ys” series. Now, after the HD remaster and additional new elements, the game experience will be even better. More upgrades!

Event cutscenes are fully voiced & the voice of adventurer Yatel is finally added!

In addition to a total of more than 30 characters fully supporting voices during event cutscenes, the main character Yatru Christine (CV: Yuki Kaji) will also add voices! With the galaxy’s narration, add dramatic color to the story!

Added character illustrations!Freely switch between old and new version illustrations

This book has prepared redrawn “enhanced version” illustrations for all characters! At the same time, it also includes the “classic version” illustrations used in the PC / PSP version, for players to change as they like during the game.





classic version





evolution

HD remaster & high sound quality

With the release of this game on Nintendo Switch, the image has also been remastered in HD!

In addition to upgrading from the PSP version to HD quality to make the image more pleasing to the eye, the sound quality of the background music and various sound effects has also been improved.





Switch between three sets of background music at will

In this work, in addition to the “original” background music used in the PC version of “Ys: The Oath of Fergana”, you can also choose the “PC-8801 version” and “X68000 version” of Yuanzu, and you can switch between three different versions. background music.

Equipped with high-speed mode and novice assistance function

This work has newly added a “high-speed mode” that can change the speed of field movement and battle to 1.5 times/2.0 times! Players can switch this function at any time with a single button to play this game in a more comfortable way. In addition, it is also equipped with various auxiliary functions specially designed for action game beginners, such as the “fall prevention” function that will not hurt you if you fall from a high place.

Forever bonus “reversible cover”

※ The product diagram is a picture of the Japanese version.

The first batch of purchase bonus “Ys-Fergana’s oath-SOUND MEMOIRE 2010-2020”

The first batch of “physical version” products will come with original music CDs of all “Ys: The Oath of Fergana” published in the 10 years from 2010 to 2020 as purchase bonuses. A must-have collectible for fans of the series.

For the first time, this CD will include the song “Yo Gan = スティクス = (Prologue Ver.)” used in the prologue of “Ys: The Oath of Fergana” as an additional track.

※ The product diagram is a picture of the Japanese version.

Tracks included (14 tracks in total)

Prelude to Adventure (Ys Felghana’s Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）

Boy with Wings (Ys Oath of Felghana jdk special [2010 年] ）

Chop!! [2010 年] ）

Premonition = Styx = (Ys Felgana Oath jdk special [2010 年] ）

Heartbeat to Destruction (Ys Felgana Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）

Balestein Castle (Ys Felgana Oath jdk special [2010 年] ）

Descendant of Genos (Ys Felgana Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）

Wanderers from Ys (Ys Felgana Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）

Oath ~The love turns into the Oath (Ys Felghana no Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）

The Strongest Enemy (Falcom Boss Zanmai [2012 年] ）

Premonition = Styx = (Ys Zanmai [2012 年]）

Ruins of Illburns (Ys Ancient and Modern Songs) [2012 年] ）

Boy with Wings (Falcom Acoustics 2 [2020 年] ）

Premonition = Styx = (Prologue Ver.) Gakugai Song

Pre-order the download version and enjoy a 10% OFF special price!

The download version of “Memoirs of Ys-Fergana-” will be available at a discount of 10% from the day Nintendo eShop starts accepting pre-orders until May 24 (Wed) 23:59 (local time) the day before the release date. OFF special price pre-order to buy this limited-time sale.

10% OFF Sale Period

Until May 24, 2023 (Wed) 23:59 (local time)

product Overview

Product Name: Memoirs of Ys-Filgana’s Oath-

Game Genre: Action RPG

Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 25, 2023 (Thu)

Suggested selling price: NTD 1150 / HKD 285 / 48,800 KRW

Number of players: 1 person

Game Rating: To be reviewed

Recording language: Voice: Japanese

Subtitles: Traditional Chinese/Korean

Developer: NIHON FALCOM CORPORATION

Publisher: Cloud Leopard Entertainment Co., Ltd.

© Nihon Falcom Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.