Event cutscenes are fully voiced & the voice of adventurer Yatel is finally added!
In addition to a total of more than 30 characters fully supporting voices during event cutscenes, the main character Yatru Christine (CV: Yuki Kaji) will also add voices! With the galaxy’s narration, add dramatic color to the story!
Added character illustrations!Freely switch between old and new version illustrations
This book has prepared redrawn “enhanced version” illustrations for all characters! At the same time, it also includes the “classic version” illustrations used in the PC / PSP version, for players to change as they like during the game.
HD remaster & high sound quality
With the release of this game on Nintendo Switch, the image has also been remastered in HD!
In addition to upgrading from the PSP version to HD quality to make the image more pleasing to the eye, the sound quality of the background music and various sound effects has also been improved.
Switch between three sets of background music at will
Equipped with high-speed mode and novice assistance function
This work has newly added a “high-speed mode” that can change the speed of field movement and battle to 1.5 times/2.0 times! Players can switch this function at any time with a single button to play this game in a more comfortable way. In addition, it is also equipped with various auxiliary functions specially designed for action game beginners, such as the “fall prevention” function that will not hurt you if you fall from a high place.
Forever bonus “reversible cover”
※ The product diagram is a picture of the Japanese version.
The first batch of purchase bonus “Ys-Fergana’s oath-SOUND MEMOIRE 2010-2020”
※ The product diagram is a picture of the Japanese version.
Tracks included (14 tracks in total)
-
Prelude to Adventure (Ys Felghana’s Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）
-
Boy with Wings (Ys Oath of Felghana jdk special [2010 年] ）
-
Chop!! [2010 年] ）
-
Premonition = Styx = (Ys Felgana Oath jdk special [2010 年] ）
-
Heartbeat to Destruction (Ys Felgana Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）
-
Balestein Castle (Ys Felgana Oath jdk special [2010 年] ）
-
Descendant of Genos (Ys Felgana Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）
-
Wanderers from Ys (Ys Felgana Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）
-
Oath ~The love turns into the Oath (Ys Felghana no Oath jdk Special [2010 年] ）
-
The Strongest Enemy (Falcom Boss Zanmai [2012 年] ）
-
Premonition = Styx = (Ys Zanmai [2012 年]）
-
Ruins of Illburns (Ys Ancient and Modern Songs) [2012 年] ）
-
Boy with Wings (Falcom Acoustics 2 [2020 年] ）
-
Premonition = Styx = (Prologue Ver.) Gakugai Song
Pre-order the download version and enjoy a 10% OFF special price!
10% OFF Sale Period
-
Until May 24, 2023 (Wed) 23:59 (local time)
product Overview
-
Product Name: Memoirs of Ys-Filgana’s Oath-
-
Game Genre: Action RPG
-
Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch
-
Release date: May 25, 2023 (Thu)
-
Suggested selling price: NTD 1150 / HKD 285 / 48,800 KRW
-
Number of players: 1 person
-
Game Rating: To be reviewed
-
Recording language: Voice: Japanese
Subtitles: Traditional Chinese/Korean
-
Developer: NIHON FALCOM CORPORATION
-
Publisher: Cloud Leopard Entertainment Co., Ltd.
© Nihon Falcom Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.