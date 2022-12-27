Listen to the audio version of the article

In Milan, Energy Dome has patented the first system in the world that uses CO2 to store the energy produced from non-programmable renewable sources, while in Andorno Micca (Bi), Ricehouse has designed the house of the future that comes from rice waste. In Cosenza Le Greenhouse has created a consortium of companies specialized in the cultivation of citrus fruits in photovoltaic greenhouses, which feeds 95% of the energy produced into the national grid, while still in Levante Milan it has created solar panels “ready to wear”, foldable, origami-style, made of recycled and regenerable materials.

But there is also Sibillana which on the slopes of the Sibillini Mountains gives new life to greasy wool which would become special waste or the Etnos social cooperative which in Caltanissetta offers a second chance to women victims of abuse by making wedding favors from waste materials and skirts from discarded jeans , and Enooso who in Fonte Nuova (Rm) has chosen to create a line of solid cosmetics, including organic ones, vegan e cruelty freeto eliminate the use of plastic and use only packaging from agri-food waste.

For the eighth edition of the Wwworkers Camp, created thanks to Amazon, Anas, Edison and ManpowerGroup, the Wwworkers.it job community involved one hundred of these small and medium-sized enterprises, which bet on an eco-sustainable and circular future accelerated by technology and digital , to write together the first Manifesto on the Circular Future: a shared, visionary identity document with the ten essential characteristics for being a circular company.

On the other hand, there is no longer any doubt that the future is increasingly linked to those companies that know how to bet on products, services, eco-sustainable and circular solutions, using the potential of technology and digital. Because the challenge to fight the energy crisis and the scarcity of resources starts from the circular economy, to fight climate change and guarantee the well-being of present and future generations.

The epochal challenge was taken up by the Wwworkers.it community which involved one hundred companies in a path that unfolded from the kick-off in September to the virtual hackathon in which the points of the Circular Future Manifesto were outlined which was presented to the Chamber of Deputies in mid-December.