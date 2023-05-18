the city of New York is sinking because of its skyscrapers

As science fiction as it may seem, one of the most famous cities in the world is literally sinking by about 1-2 millimeters a year, due to its own skyscrapers. But is it really possible?

This time in the study published on Earth’s Future we are not talking about skyscrapers without windows, but about research conducted by a group of scientists led by geologist Tom Parsons directly from the University of Rhode Island, who analyzed land deformation mapped using satellite data available.

As a first step, the researchers calculated the cumulative mass of more than one million buildings in New York City, which turns out to be equal to about 764 million tons. In short, decidedly light.

Next, they divided the city into a grid of squares 100 meters on each side. By converting the mass of the buildings into pressure and also considering the force of gravity, the calculation was rather “easy”.

The city rests on a rather varied terrain that reacts differently to the weight of the buildings. The soils richest in clayey sediments and artificial fillings are decidedly inclined to the phenomenon of sinkingcalled in technical jargon subsidence. It “goes down” with an average value that even stands at 294 millimeters in Manhattan.

But why do such a study? The authors themselves explain it to us: ” [L’obiettivo] is to raise awareness that each new skyscraper built in coastal, river could contribute to future flood risk“.

Considering what New York was like 100 years ago, it is clear that continuing to build similar buildings can bring many headaches in the future.