Konami announced during the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) that the classic “Fantasy Water Margin” series is back! Outlaws I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be available in 2023 on PlayStation 4, XBOX ONE, STEAM and Nintendo Switch.

The PlayStation game “Fantasy Water Margin I”, released in 1995, is based on the classic Chinese novel Water Margin, depicting the fate of the heroes in the Red Moon Empire who bear the coat of arms of truth. As the protagonist is the son of the five tiger generals of the empire, the story of 108 constellations and allies assembled to fight against the tyranny of the decadent empire.

As for “Fantasy Water Margin II” launched in 1998, the time background of the sequel is set 3 years after the first game, and the unique game system of the series has also continued to evolve. , Great Army War, etc., are also passed down. The story depicts 3 friends who grew up together, including the protagonist, who were involved in a huge vortex of fate, and the plot depicting each character’s mood in detail deeply moved many fans, making this a classic masterpiece in the fantasy Water Margin .

During Tokyo Game Show 2022, Konami stated that Suikoden I & II HD Remake will include many fundamental improvements, as well as related features to enhance the gaming experience, including:

Enhance the special effects of pixel lattice and environmental art pictures, including lightning, clouds, flickering flames, smoke, leaves and insects, bringing a more vivid atmosphere to the game; redesigned effects and performances make the game more beautiful. Unforgettable scenes reborn.

All character portraits have been updated to HD. Junko Kono, who was designed by the character in the original version of Suikoden, released in 1995, has redrawn all the character portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Many new environmental sound effects that were not found in the original version, such as the sound of babbling streams, the sound of wind, the sound of insects, the footsteps of Mercedes-Benz, etc., can enjoy an unprecedented immersive experience. In addition, the battle sound effects are also fully HD. In addition to the shock brought by the 3D sound effects, the realistic sound greatly enhances the sense of the battlefield.

Many new functions have been added, such as dialogue history recording, automatic combat, double-speed combat, etc.

The HD remake of “Fantasy Water Margin I & II” is expected to be released in 2023, and the official website is now officially open.