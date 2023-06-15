Home » The classic simulation game, “Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024” will use a new engine | TechNews Technology News
Recently, the Xbox Game Showcase released the sequel to the classic flight game “Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024” produced by France’s Asobo Studio, using the new Asobo Engine to bring a new visual experience.

is a flight simulation game with a long history. The first version 1.0 was launched in 1982, and then a series of flight simulators that can run on the Microsoft operating system were launched. It is also the earliest series of flight simulation games.

After 2000, there are also “Normal Edition” and “Deluxe Edition”, the latter has more aircraft, landscapes and functions, and the operation is becoming more and more realistic and technical flow style, including complex weather simulation, and weather conditions in various places that can be downloaded instantly , more detailed air traffic control and takeoff and landing settings, etc.

After the launch of the 2020 version, players are looking forward to the sequel. After three years, Microsoft recently released the 2024 version on the Xbox Game Showcase, which is also developed by Asobo Studio.

Asobo Studio will adopt the new Asobo Engine in , and more interesting flight missions will appear, including aerial firefighting, aerial search and rescue, helicopter transportation missions, and even hot air balloon sightseeing tours.

However, Microsoft has not announced the time to market in 2024, so global flight simulation players will have to wait for a while.

(First image source: Xbox)

