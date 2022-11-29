SEGA launched a zombie-themed light gun shooting game “Death Haunted House” in the 90s when large-scale consoles were popular. On the platform, there are even strange works such as “Death Typewriter”.

With the popularity of remakes in recent years, the first generation of “Haunted House of the Dead” has also been rumored to be remade very early. Finally, Forever Entertainment and Microids cooperated and released it on the Nintendo Switch platform in April this year. Digital versions are available on Steam, GOG.com and other platforms. For players who want to collect the physical version, the agency Yuejin Technology announced that it will launch the PS4 and Xbox One versions of “Dead Haunted House: Remake” in Taiwan on December 8. The recommended prices for the limited edition and the limited edition are NT$1,190 and NT$1,290 respectively, and the box paintings are also different.

“Dead Haunted House: Remastered Edition” was developed by MegaPixel Studio and published by Forever Entertainment and Microids. It was completely remade based on the original “Dead Haunted House”, including graphics, sound effects, and new game modes. It is a classic arcade game from 2000, which can support single-player or single-player double-player mode. The special feature of the game is that it adopts a different route design. According to the player’s skills and choices, there will be different strategy processes, and special weapons will be hidden in one of them. In one route, the fun of repeated play is provided. Players can also unlock the monster encyclopedia to understand the monster’s weaknesses and make strategies.

The game plot of “Death Haunted House: Remastered Edition” describes the famous biochemical and geneticist Dr. Roy Kurian, who fell into a state of insanity because he was too focused on the field of human life and death, and successfully resurrected the dead crazy experiment. In order to prevent the situation from getting out of control, a researcher contacted her fiancé who works in the special government department AMS, that is, the protagonist Thomas Logan. He and his colleagues rushed to the old castle where the laboratory is located, but saw all kinds of zombies and weird things. The creatures started a frantic killing of the laboratory personnel, so they could only pick up the pistol and move forward step by step to end the doctor’s terrible plan.

Game Name: Dead Mansion: Remastered Edition

Developer: MegaPixel Studio SA

Agent in Asia: ExcelGames Interactive

Game Genre: Action Shooter

Corresponding platform: PlayStation 4 / Xbox One

Suggested selling price: NTD 1190

Release date: December 8, 2022

Game Rating: Restricted Level 18+

Game subtitles: English voice; English subtitles/Simplified Chinese subtitles