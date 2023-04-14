The free-to-play combat shooting game “Heroic Front” produced by Ubisoft officially launched its closed beta from today (14th) to April 23rd. This closed beta test will support the cross-platform play function, allowing players to experience the exciting and fierce battle scenes brought by “Extreme Front” on the PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S platforms.

This closed beta test will take players into the Hell Front arena and give them a first-hand look at the features and features that will be available when the game officially launches:

All 14 maps available at launch

Four unique factions inspired by Ubisoft franchises

24 weapons

44 accessories

5 explosive devices

According to the producer, most of the maps will be three-line maps. In addition, weapons and accessories can make players choose more extreme directions.

Players can join one of four factions in-game inspired by Ubisoft franchises: The Purifiers (The Division), Free Folks (Far Cry 6), Echelon (Sideway) and Shadow Squad (“Fire Hunt: Phantom”). Each camp has three characters, but each camp will only unlock one character at the beginning, and the rest of the characters have to be unlocked by performing tasks.

Each faction can be thought of as a unit, each with a passive specialty, an enabled ability, and a game-changing super.

For example, the Purifiers passive perk from The Division is Incendiary, which makes all of their bullets do extra incendiary damage, and the Super is the Purifier, the addictively satisfying flamethrower. Players can equip one of two enabled abilities, including an incinerator drone that can throw napalm, or an area-wide effect of an incendiary bomb.

Echelon is suitable for players who like surprise attack gameplay. The flame gun held by the Purifier represents the ability to be good at anti-access. Freemen fighters rely on biological beta therapy to maintain the vitality and combat effectiveness of themselves and their teammates, making the team stronger.

Dedsec members can hack and take over an enemy’s hardware, even completely blocking their abilities and disrupting their heads-up displays. Shadow Squads are ex-Phantom warriors who use their advanced technology for individual and team defense.

Although players’ progress in this closed beta test cannot be carried over to the game after the official launch, they can keep up to 10 exclusive cosmetic items to the official version of the game. Players who want to participate in the test can go to the official website and click “Register” in the upper right corner to register for the lottery, or watch the Twitch channel with the qualification to send the closed test.