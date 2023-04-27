the collaboration between Wanted Cinema and Mubi…

The collaboration between Wanted Cinema e MUBI is also celebrated on the big screen with the “ICONS” review at the Cineteca Milano Arlecchino. It is a film programming dedicated to iconic characters of the last century.

The Icons review by Wanted Cinema and Mubi, together to celebrate the iconic characters

Wanted Cinema continues its collaboration with MUBI, the leading platform for quality cinema that offers from cult classics to modern masterpieces, from the greatest directors to the best newcomers of the present, without limits of borders by collecting the best films from every corner of the world. The collaboration includes the possibility of access for free to the MUBI platform for a month, to enjoy great cinema in streaming, including the titles of the review, and the 21 Wanted titles present on the platform.

Useful information to take advantage of the review

The “ICONS” review will be held on the days 2, 16 and 30 May 2023 at the Cineteca Milano Arlecchino, Via S. Pietro All’Orto, 9, Milan. Projection start: ore 21. Individual ticket price: 8 euro. It is possible to purchase the carnet: 3 films for 15 euros. You can buy it online and then pick it up at the Arlecchino cash desk.

Programming

May 2nd – 9pm

The young Karl Marx

Raoul Peck | 2017 | 120 min

The first film portrait of one of the most important characters in history. An adventurous biography of great political passion, commitment and revolution. But also a great story of friendship and love, for a film that has enchanted many spectators in theaters.

May 16th – 9pm

The painter and the thief

Benjamin Ree | 2020 | 107min

The painter and the thief is based on the biographical relationship between art, love and mystery experienced by the painter Barbora Kysilkova with the thief of her paintings, Karl Bertil-Nordland. The film tells the story of the birth and development of the bizarre friendship that develops between two people who belong to different worlds.

30 May – 9pm

Dior and I

Frédéric Tcheng| 2015 | 90 min

When Raf Simons arrives at Dior in the spring of 2012, he has experience in men’s pret à porter. His task is to honor the tradition of the historic maison, but, at the same time, to innovate it in eight weeks.