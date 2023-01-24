Listen to the audio version of the article

BRUSSELS – New ideas, new projects, in a nutshell true innovation, are the real fuel for the development of the rampant Space economy. And Italy is doing its part to maintain, and possibly further increase, its excellent global position in this field.

So here in Brussels, as part of the fifteenth European Space Conference, which brings together for two intense days all those who, in the old continent, work in the space field, the award ceremony of the #T-TeC 2022, the competition for open innovation promoted by Leonardo and Telespazio. It is a contest, open to students and researchers from universities and departments from all over the world, to promote technological innovation in space among young people.

The Telespazio Technology Contest, this is the exact name, now in its fourth edition, this year has taken a further, decisive step in fine-tuning the objective of this project: the winners will now in fact be accompanied towards the realization of what is proposed, put standing a start up or the definitive business plan. Wide and qualified participation, 20 proposals from 21 universities from twelve countries.

The first prize, awarded to the Safe – System to Avoid Fatal Events project, by Delft University of Technology and the Observatoire de Paris, addresses the very serious problem of collisions in orbit, both between satellites and between large space debris orbiting the Earth . It is a software, which can be easily integrated into any ground station, which supplies the value of the probability of collisions in orbit and suggests how to divert the satellite concerned, reducing the waste of precious fuel and any service suspension.

Also for the second prize – six thousand euros – the team is large and very noble: the British Imperial College, the German Max Planck Institute, the Swiss Eth of Zurich, the American Stanford University, USA and the other British University of Oxford . The project, Spacece, is very interesting and aims to develop a tool, always software, which allows to improve the In-Orbit Service.