The color and memory variants of the Samsung Galaxy S24 are fully filtered

A well-known tipster has leaked what appear to be inventory images, in which you can see the memory and color variants of the new Galaxy S24 family. The entire Galaxy S23 family, Samsung’s current generation for the high-end.

There is less and less left for the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S24. The presentation date of the Koreans’ new high-end family is approaching and, as it could not be otherwise, leaks of the next generation of terminals are also increasing.

We already know that the Galaxy S24 family will have many new features focused on AI and One UI 6.1, or that the Ultra models will most likely have a vitaminized processor, but we still did not have something as basic as what our SAMMobile colleagues have just revealed to us present.

According to what has been seen in two images shared by the well-known tipster Revegnus in X (former Twitter), which seem to come from a stock inventory, we can say that the memory configurations of the Samsung Galaxy S24 are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S24 base: 8 GB of RAM, 128 / 256 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: 12 GB of RAM, 256 / 512 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 12 GB RAM, 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB storage.

As far as colors are concerned, this year’s range will be covered by paints grey, black, purple, and yellow.

One of the surprising data from the leaked information is the absence of the 8 GB model for the Galaxy S24+ series. This point still remains unclear, although the leak of the Korean model should already serve to give us some clue that this is most likely the final figure.

According to the media, other rumors suggest that the Galaxy S24 family will maintain its price with respect to the Galaxy S23. This would be surprising, especially considering that the Galaxy S24+ will have more RAM and there will not be a base model with somewhat reduced specifications.

