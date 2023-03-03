More and more states are sanctioning the Chinese platform, and Austria is also examining it. Experts locate massive security deficiencies.

It’s no longer just about dance challenges or grandmothers sharing their favorite recipes. TikTok has become a political issue. From Washington to Taipei, from Toronto to Brussels, more and more governments are banning the short video platform that has become addictive for youth worldwide. Three out of four Austrians between the ages of eleven and 17 already use it. TikTok now has 125 million active users per month across the EU. That is a quarter of the users of the meta-platforms Facebook and Instagram, which together have around 500 million active users.

Once again, a Chinese tech giant is becoming a factor in the geopolitical power struggle between Washington and Beijing. “Die Presse” has examined and summarized facts and statements relating to the allegations.

What are Western governments accusing the Chinese social media platform TikTok of?