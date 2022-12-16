Only a few years ago there were those who gave it up, killed by the second screen of the smartphone or tablet. Today, however, TV is more alive than ever, at the center of home entertainment where it has become the queen of streaming, video games, smart homes and even high fidelity sound, when associated with soundbars or external audio systems.

A second youth due above all to the constant improvement in image quality: technologies such as Oled, Qled or MiniLed, associated with ever larger panels (the average is now 55”) enable ever sharper and more spectacular images, also thanks to the 4K resolution ( and in some cases even 8K), the diffusion of the HDR standard for the rendering of blacks, colors and shadows, and the growing use of artificial intelligence. The latter is used to improve every aspect of the video stream, from the fluidity with which the images flow to the rendering of details to upscaling, i.e. the adaptation of low quality images to higher resolutions.

OLED displays remain those capable of offering the best experience thanks to the so-called “absolute black”, extremely high color accuracy and extremely slim dimensions. In this regard, in 2022 theLG C2available in sizes between 42 and 83 inches, which although it does not reach the brightness of the top of the range LG G2, mounts the brand new EVO panel and offers features that make it suitable even for the latest generation consoles.

Qled and MiniLed, on the other hand, are not yet equal to Oled but are gaining ground and offer much greater brightness, as confirmed by some successful products, including the Samsung Q80A (Qled) and the C83 Series by TCL, the first company to introduce MiniLed technology.

Image quality, however, isn’t everything, not anymore. Today, in fact, the battle between TV manufacturers – and projectors, whose offer and diffusion are expanding – also and above all revolves around software: that of the interface, which becomes increasingly simple and intuitive, and that of apps, which enable services of all kinds. The main operating systems are Android TV, LG WebOs and Tizen: thanks to them, smart and connected TVs integrate streaming services from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video to Disney+, offering access to thousands of high quality contents. Finally, the integration of the most widespread digital assistants makes these TVs the control center of the smart home, the hub from which to manage the growing number of IoT devices scattered throughout our homes.

