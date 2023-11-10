The Committee on Artificial Intelligence presented, Butti: “Guide and control of this technology to the State”

Thirteen members. Objective: to contribute to defining the national strategy on artificial intelligence expected for the beginning of 2024. In Rome the undersecretary for technological innovation and digitalisation, Alessio Butti, presented the Coordination Committee for Artificial Intelligence. “High level” components, underlined Butti. Coordinated by the computer science professor at the University of Calabria, Gianluigi Greco, the committee aims to analyze the impact of artificial intelligence and develop the Italian strategic plan with the aim of guiding the development of this technology. “I have a lot of confidence in this committee. Italy must start making artificial intelligence, as well as using it. To do this we need an industrial policy,” said Butti. And the government “is at the forefront, especially with the commitment of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni who will chair the G7 from January”.

Senator Butti, the government will present two related maneuvers on the topic of artificial intelligence. Can you explain why this technology is so important for the country?

We don’t find out how important artificial intelligence is today. The government’s attention to this technology, which permeates many of our daily applications, arises mainly from the need to fill the gap in the AI ​​sector that Italy has accumulated over the last twenty years. This gap has been amplified by the lack of industrial strategies aimed at promoting innovation and strengthening an ecosystem of domestic AI companies. This gap has also influenced the connection between market, university and research. One fact above all? The annual Italian AI market is completely negligible and consists of approximately 500 million euros.

It is also to reverse the trend that last week he appointed the technicians of the AI ​​committee.

We have set up a committee of 13 experts, coordinated by prof. Gianluigi Greco, president of the Italian Association of Artificial Intelligence and made up of names of absolute importance in the sector such as Paolo Benanti, the only Italian included in the UN’s New Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board. His task will be to support the updating of the government’s strategies on artificial intelligence.

How will he do it?

It will do this with meetings and hearings, involving companies, research bodies, local authorities, other administrations and experts. We must adopt policies that enhance Italian AI skills and companies, intensify collaboration with universities and research centers, guarantee data protection and allow us to retain the talents dealing with AI in our country. I remember that bringing a boy to graduation costs the family and the State no less than 170,000 euros. Training a young person and then seeing them run away abroad represents a human and professional loss to be avoided at all costs.

Is there a relationship between this and the committee on Artificial Intelligence for publishing that has been talked about a lot in recent weeks?

The committee established in the office of the Undersecretary for Publishing has a vertical mission of investigating the applications of AI in the production of fake news and how to use it to counter its spread.

The appointment of Giuliano Amato has sparked several controversies. What idea did you have?

These are other people’s choices on which I do not express judgment. But I repeat, in that case it is a very vertical mission. Ours must be a well-rounded approach.

Do you share the urgency of regulating AI and its developments?

The pervasiveness of this technology is extraordinary and brings with it significant challenges. Its impact will transform many aspects of our current societies: from work to health, education and beyond. But, more than anything, it will revolutionize the way we perceive the world. I disagree with those who think it’s just a passing fad. AI has colossal potential. We should aim to use it to enrich our world, rather than simply tame or exhaust its capabilities. We have a duty towards future generations.

Is leaving developments only in private hands a risk?

Artificial intelligence has extraordinary potential and should not be monopolized by a small group of large companies that dominate its evolution. In line with European indications, I believe that a crucial role will be played by the regulatory authorities, responsible for defining the guidelines for AI. I have shared my detailed considerations with President Meloni, who will determine the direction to follow. But we must recognize that states do not have absolute control over these powerful multinationals, some of which have a reach that exceeds that of entire nations. Artificial intelligence is not like the nuclear briefcase that follows a Head of State. It is more widespread and distributed.

What approach should be followed then?

I am convinced that the optimal solution is to create international forums that facilitate collaboration between states and the main companies in the sector, be they European, American or Asian. Moreover, President Meloni, who will lead the next G7, has, as we know, very clear ideas on this issue. The State is the controller and guide of healthy technological development, that is, respectful of rights. I take up a classic of the sector, Marianna Mazzucato’s book on the innovative State, in which a fascinating thesis is exposed: that according to which the public has been and must continue to be the driving force and beacon of any innovation. It is therefore a question of guaranteeing public support for private investment and experimentation, and at the same time also monitoring compliance with rights.

The government has decided that Turin will be the city where the national center for AI will be born.

The Turin center will be fundamental for applications that will essentially concern the use of AI by segments of the business world, in particular automotive and aerospace. It seems like an almost natural destiny to me. I remember how many months ago Turin was at the center of attention as the location for the launch of a research center on artificial intelligence in mobility, in consideration of the industrial roots of the city. My Department is experimenting a lot with mobility. The government is taking its first steps on artificial intelligence in this period, but they are decisive and fast steps.

Cie, Spid, What is the future of digital identity?

The future of digital identity for European countries will see interoperability between different national wallets. Italy is anticipating this path with the IT Wallet, which will already be available to its citizens from 2024. From 2026, Italy will have rationalized the existing national schemes and it will be possible to activate the national wallet through a verified strong identification tool by the Italian State, such as the CIE.

On the Pnrr he declared that Italy is in line with the objectives, but that connectivity is struggling.

As regards connectivity, delays have been accumulated – by those who preceded us – on projects started long before the PNRR, such as the extension of fiber coverage in the so-called white areas of the country, those areas without commercial attractiveness. In these territories, the ‘public’ operator has experienced significant delays in recent years, warning signs that previous governments have not adequately recognized or addressed. Even if, it may be objected, the white areas are not financed by the PNRR. But if we move on to the gray areas, financed with Next Generation EU money, both TIM and Open Fiber are recording objective delays which this government wants to remedy. Obstructing factors such as increased energy costs or lack of manpower are often indicated. But upon closer inspection, each of these reasons was well known, both to the political authority and to the successful tenderers, at the time the works were assigned. We need to recover and the interested parties, urged by us, are offering precise signs of countertrend. At this moment I am confident.

Will it be possible to have fiber optic coverage across the entire national territory by 2026?

The goal is to guarantee fiber optic coverage across the entire national territory by 2026. However, having fiber does not automatically mean having a super-fast connection. Even a fiber network can present various obstacles and bottlenecks. To overcome them, it is essential to adopt Edge Computing solutions, which can also reduce costs for operators by 60%. Precisely for this reason, we have provided incentives for Edge Computing applications in the recent Italian Strategy for ultra-broadband, approved by the Interministerial Committee for Digital Transformation last July and presented to the CDM.

Share this: Facebook

X

