“Overwatch 2” (Overwatch 2) Halloween event “Bride’s Wrath” was officially launched yesterday (27th). As one of the most successful limited festival events in the first generation, it was re-hosted for free and still received a very resounding response from the community. , however, this is mostly negative, as overseas players continue to complain that the legendary skins sold in stores are too expensive.

As a product for Halloween, “Fighting Strike 2” has launched a combination of legendary shapes such as the “Witch”, the Queen of Trash Town, “The Executioner”. Although some people like it, the price is a bit prohibitive, because the “Witch Kiriko” The price of the combination pack is 2,600 Douzhen coins, which is about $26 for North American players, while the Taiwanese side will cost about NT$750 to buy Douzhen coins.

26 dollars to buy a legendary shape + weapon charm and display avatar, this price has been widely discussed on the official Twitter and Reddit forums, most players cannot accept it, and some players even criticized Blizzard as a greedy company.

In addition, the price of the legendary shape of “Battle Strike 2” is also used by players to compare with other games. Some players take the price of the “Fortnite” Halloween zombie superhero package of 13 euros as an example to compare the “Executioner”, the queen of trash town. “It’s $19 for just one look.

In fact, in terms of the modeling price of free-to-play competitive games, “Apex Heroes” once had a single modeling price of more than $20, which caused dissatisfaction among players, but even so, such a commercial law is obviously a common price level for current service-type online shooting games. .

However, from the era of the loot box that originally bought out “Doujin Special Attack”, all the way to the free “Douzhen Special Attack 2” for returning players, the current prices of many heroes are obviously unacceptable.

Therefore, the discussion on the forum is full of many players nostalgic for the era of loot boxes, and some players even satirized that Blizzard’s mall operation was deliberate.

Since the launch of “Battle Strike 2”, there have been continuous disturbances. Due to server instability and DDoS connection problems, the game has been bombarded by negative reviews on Metacritic. The PC version scored only 1.4 points, and the current rating has not rebounded after two weeks. , is still in a depressed state of 1.5.

Even with a larger number of players in the past, “Double Strike 2” has continued to be criticized by the player community in all aspects of 5v5 hero balance, score design with seven wins, and mall mechanics. The PvE content of the game has not yet materialized, making the business direction of this well-received shooting game dubbed “drugs” worrying.