The completely new game in the “Sonic” series “Sonic Superstar” PS/Switch version has a 30% off limited-time discount | Game Base

Shiya Co., Ltd. Announces Special Sale for “Sonic Superstar” for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

Video game enthusiasts, rejoice! Shiya Co., Ltd. is currently offering a special sale for the digital regular version of “Sonic Superstar” on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, with a 30% discount. This exciting offer comes just in time for the season of frequent gatherings with family and friends, providing an opportunity for everyone to enjoy the thrill of playing “Sonic Superstar” together.

The deadline for the special sales in each platform store is as follows:

– PS Store: From now until January 5, 2024 (Friday)

– Nintendo eShop: From now until January 2, 2024 (Tuesday)

“Sonic Superstar” is an evolution of the classic 2D side-scrolling gameplay of “Sonic,” featuring stunning 3D graphics and high-speed action. The game takes place on the mysterious island of “Polaris Islands,” where Sonic and his partners Tails, Knuckles, and Amy embark on a new adventure. Players can use the new ability “Emerald Power” to engage in exhilarating battles against Dr. Eggman and Fang Gu, who are attempting to capture giant creatures to fulfill their ambitions.

One of the most exciting features of “Sonic Superstar” is the introduction of offline multiplayer, a first for the series. The game offers a story mode that can be played cooperatively with up to 4 players, as well as a “vs. mode” that supports both offline and online play, allowing for intense battles with up to 8 players.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the excitement of “Sonic Superstar” at a discounted price. Head to the PS Store or Nintendo eShop before the respective deadlines to take advantage of this special offer. Grab your controllers and get ready for an unforgettable gaming experience with “Sonic Superstar”!