The “composable” revolution, Manuel Zini of Kirey Group

Manuel Zini, Distributed Systems and New Tech Senior Manager di Kirey Groupexplains the company revolution through digital and “composable” vision.

Adapt, become resilient and rapidly scale your business to face unexpected challenges and risks: in the turbulent socio-economic period that the whole world is facing, the new mantras of corporate transformation include the removal of the most obsolete organizational and technological barriers, from innovation seen as an opportunity rather than an obstacle, and, obviously, from the ever deeper integration of digital platforms and infrastructures.

In particular, according to a recent survey by Omdiamany companies today recognize the importance of moving to a new “composable” model, identifying themselves with what Gartner, who coined the term, defines as a “composable enterprise”, i.e. an organization capable of delivering business results by adapting to changing circumstances and unforeseen, at the pace of business changes.

But how does this process materialize and how does it constitute a new, important advance in the alignment and ever greater permeability between IT, business and corporate structuring?

The starting point: look at modularity

One of the primary purposes of the Composable Enterprise is the elimination of internal barriers that limit flexibility and change, both in terms of processes and architectures, by creating a path of “decomposition”.

All with the aim of segment application functions in a series of units that – always Gartner – calls Packaged Business Capabilities (PBC)where each PBC encapsulates specific and highly coherent business functions within it, offering the company greater capacity for change and greater speed in assembling, disassembling and reusing teams and tools according to needs.

If we were playing with the Lego, would be the equivalent of preparing to respond to every constructive challenge by arranging a series of bricks, well defined, autonomous and always interfacing with each other; and this very metaphor also helps us to understand how the idea of ​​“composable enterprise” you become a sort of red thread that does not refer to a single technology, a single practice, a single way or scheme, but which binds the entire company, underlining the importance of modularity, which in turn is a key element of adaptability.

Architecture defines modularity

Modularity is certainly not a new concept in information technology or even in business organization.

Single responsibility principles, separation of concern, loose coupling, and many others, are all principles and methods used by software designers for some time, yet composability is an exception by virtue of its broader vision, which leads to extending these concepts not only to IT, to programming, but also to architecture as a whole and, possibly, to the way of thinking, organizing and defining the whole corporate strategy and its processes.

To support this way of conceiving companies, however, a precise digital architecture is needed, aimed at eliminating the divisions into silos of data and monolithic legacy applications, in favor of a portfolio of modules, therefore of applications, that are extremely interfaceable and recomposable for several purposes.

This goal essentially presupposes three prerequisites: A good application integration infrastructure, which guarantees the possibility of making the ecosystem communicate in a well-governed way through the use of efficient standards and technologies designed for change, thus simplifying the addition to the portfolio of new services or the modification of existing ones. A strong automation of IT processes. To be most adaptable, releasing new software, a modification or change must be cost-effective, which makes automating all CI/CD processes a must-have decision. Finally, vendors who, as a design practice, start from a vision of adaptable and flexible architectures, and who therefore demonstrate skills on the governing architecture of application integration and the world of microservices such as Enterprise Service Bus, Digital Integration Hub, API Gateways and API Portals. Ultimate goal: to govern the change

At this point, it is clear that composability has only one true final purpose: to govern change at a time when it constantly impacts everyone, placing companies in front of the choice between a proactive or a reactive evolution.

Being composable means being able to quickly adapt the form of digital organizational support to corporate business needs, optimizing all the advantages inherent in opening new business channels and relationships between them.

What does it mean?

For example, that in the event of a black swan, such as the Covid pandemic, it will be possible to reconfigure and adapt the way of doing business in a short time, for example by supporting new channels, new logistical or organizational methods, introducing new digital communication tools valid both inside and outside the company; or again, in the case of less imposing problems which nevertheless have an impact on operations, such as the change or evolution of a company application, being able to carry out the operation quickly, without causing disservice to the end customer.

Ultimately, we can state that achieving true composability does not mean being able to foresee change, but rather obtaining the maximum degree of responsiveness and profitability towards the change itself.

