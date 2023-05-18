The computer may be forced to refill!Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 version broke out 8 disasters at once

(Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Update Windows 11 and then slowly! Foreign media “Windowslatest” reported that Microsoft’s latest cumulative update KB5026372 has many problems, and as many as 8 disasters broke out in one breath, and the performance and network speed of the computer were all affected.

According to “Windowslatest”, the currently known disasters include L2TP/IPsec VPN network speed slowdown, system freezing and performance slowdown, bugs in both Windows Security and TPM, NVMe SSD slowdown, update failure, Razer control panel repeatedly popping up, The game blue and white screen or crash, BitLocker repeated automatic repair.

Please read on…

Not only the performance of the computer may decline in an all-round way, but also many users pointed out that if they encounter BitLocker-related disasters unfortunately, the only way to solve it is to reinstall the entire system.

At present, Microsoft has not yet publicly responded to the KB5026372 version. “Windowslatest” obtained insiders who pointed out that Microsoft has begun to investigate related bugs and will release a repair file as soon as the end of the month. If users are worried that their computers will be affected, they may wish to temporarily stop updating.

“You may also want to see”

Accelerate the elimination of Windows 10!It is rumored that Microsoft’s “forced upgrade” may not be able to close the advertisement

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities