What else should I write here about the Chaos Computer Club? Once hackers who uncovered the imperfections of the Internet, the association has now developed into a kind of omnisponsibility and omniscience in digital issues. A voluntary group of digital experts, never profit-oriented and almost always conscience-oriented, without whom many of the twisted digital debates in Germany would have been even more twisted.

This film shows the transformation that CCC has undergone. With a It all started with a nightly raid on the BTX system of a Hamburg bank, followed by a boycott of the census and rumors that club members had hacked the sensitive NASA network and were even working for foreign secret services.

This film is a monument to the CCC. By telling the story of what is probably his most important founder: Wow Holland, “Dr. Wow”. From computer nerd to data artist, from recluse to media star, from subversive hacker to advocate of democracy: the documentary shows how the big questions of the digital present permeated the life and work of Wau Holland.