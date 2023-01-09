Listen to the audio version of the article

Once upon a time, CES in Las Vegas was the show for televisions and computers. During the opening keynote, everyone hung on Bill Gates’ lips and in the aisles of the pavilions were mostly computers, PC accessories of all shapes, hi-fi systems and televisions. Beautiful, large, desired and increasingly hi-tech televisions. Now that’s not the case anymore: CES is no longer the show for televisions. That’s no longer the crux everyone’s talking about. “Actually,” – points out Bruno Marnati, VP of Samsung Electronics Italy – “it’s not that televisions are gone, quite the contrary. We have a lot of new and beautiful things, but the amount of other high-tech objects has grown enormously around televisions”. In fact it is so, but with one more reflection: people now expect televisions to be highly technological, they take it for granted, while they are still surprised by electronics that enter sectors where they were only marginally present, such as that of cars, in which homes continue to insert huge screens and more and more autonomous driving functions, or those of well-being and healthcare, which are undergoing a profound transformation that closely affects citizens.

After all, it’s really hard not to be amazed in front of an app like Anura, capable of detecting heart rate, blood pressure, stress level, risk of cardiovascular or diabetic diseases and another incredible number of parameters through a video of less than thirty seconds of our face taken through the camera of the mobile phone. Or what about Skinstack, an app that analyzes your skin, again using the camera, and advises you which vitamins to take to improve its health and appearance, providing us with the possibility of 3D printing and sending home the jellies containing the custom mix? Alternatively, we can be amazed by the technology that we find in the Beyond-Sleep Vibrasonic mattress, capable of cradling us with the sound of rain or sea waves, lightly massaging the skin until stress dissolves, or connect it to the Xbox and warn wear all the power of explosions thanks to its six built-in speakers. But the gist is always the same: technology is everywhere, so much so that even Brava, what looks like a normal oven sold as the first to cook with light to save energy, reveals that its strong point is the internal lamps: the same which are used in the chip creation process in the factories of Intel and associates. So, what’s the new CES like? It is a fair that deeply reflects the needs and expectations of today’s society. A company that wants to do everything via smartphone, even buying custom-made shoes built starting from a 3D scan of our foot as in the case of Enrico Cuini, or looking for soul mates with whom to share their sexual fantasies without ever meeting (the app is called blyynd and has mostly French users), but who also feels the weight of a changing world of work. It is no coincidence that the part dedicated to business technologies is very broad, with many proposals designed to help companies digitize their processes and modernize in a global market complicated by continuous increases in the cost of money and by technologies that are not always simple to use. The metaverse, which was on everyone’s lips until a few months ago, has practically disappeared as a buzzword, but CES reserves an important space for it where we see holograms and other immersive technologies that make us understand how perhaps Zuckenberg’s vision is wrong. but “his creature” has its own reason for existing, especially at an industrial level, where digital twins and interconnected systems can help companies design spaces and processes better, saving time and money. We find “haptic” suits, i.e. to be worn to feel tactile sensations all over the body while we are immersed in virtual reality, gloves, large circular screens that immerse the user in a fictitious but not isolated environment and goggles that are still too heavy and uncomfortable, but which are another step towards the moment when entering the metaverse will no longer be a penance for our neck. CES has become a fair of life for the next few days, months or years because when we talk about technology now, we talk about everything that surrounds us.