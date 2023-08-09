Il world of John Wick it expands further with the wait serie limitata “The Continental: From the World of John Wick”which will make its debut on Peacock in the USA and in Italy on Prime Video on September 22, 2023 and is shown for the first time in a trailer. This three-part prequel series aims to immerse viewers in the origins of this universe, taking the story back several decades from the original films. And it will see Mel Gibson in the role of the main “villain”.

The Continental, trailer of the series on the world of John Wick

Set in 1970s NYC, “The Continental” offers a compelling look into the past. Exploring the origin of the iconic assassin hotel at the center of the John Wick universe. The narrative follows the giovane Winston Scottplayed in this version by Colin Woodell, on a fascinating journey into the hotel’s mysterious underworld. The antagonist of the series is played by Mel Gibson, who takes the role of Cormac, the crime boss and current manager of the Continental hotel.

The story promises suspense, action and surprising revelations while Winston Scott immerses himself in the intricate criminal underworld of the 70s to face a past he believed he had left behind. His fight to gain control of the hotel, destined to be his future throne, is a ruthless journey through darkness and adrenaline.

The eclectic cast also includes actors come Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb e Peter Greene. The series was written da Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward e Shawn Simmons, directed by Albert Hughes e Charlotte Brandstrom for the various episodes.

Chad Stahelskithe director of the John Wick film series, is attached as an executive producer alongside a talented team that includes Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Albert Hughes, Basil Iwanyk, David Leitch e Derek Kolstadthe creator of John Wick.

In September we will be able to discover this world, new and old at the same time. Going to the origin of the hotel myth that we see in John Wick. What do you think about it? Tell us about it in the comments.

