The shortage of a sufficient number of professionals equipped with specifications key technical skillsespecially those relating to emerging technologiescontinues to make itself felt more and more, while the pace imposed by technological innovation only accelerates. Many locations remain uncoveredleaving companies in every sector struggling to implement their IT plans, resulting in a slowdown in innovation and of economic growth.

The solution proposed by FujitsuJapan’s leading ICT company in client computing device, server and storage, is to extend also to their channel partners the culture ofcontinuous learningwith the purpose of increase the availability of specialists able to meet the market demand.

Channel partner training and certification has always been essential to the initiative Fujitsu Select Partner Program. But in 2023, Fujitsu changes pace and renews its approach to training. Now channel partners Fujitsu SELECT Expert they can acquire, perfect and update their IT skills more easily, to gain an important competitive advantage.

Training, tool e community: le leve del Fujitsu Continuous Education Program

Fujitsu’s partner team is committed to extending the culture of continuous learning to channel partners as a competitive advantage. The initiative Fujitsu Continuous Education Program represents, in fact, a new approach to training based on three pillars – training, tool e community – and backed by an investment of 1 million euros.

Specifically, the SELECT Partner training first offers the choice of learning method preferred in terms of both topics and delivery, from on-demand virtual courses to instructor-led courses. Instead of focusing on gaining recognition, partners can choose critical areas of interest and explore the various training opportunities, from workshops to operational training on the job, capable of increasing their skills while keeping existing certifications active.

All Fujitsu partner training is migrated to one new flexible platform which allows for Access courses wherever you are and at any time. Its user-friendly interface offers people a clear overview of your progress with respect to individual development goals, allowing for easily share your accolades status obtained on social media. The new platform also integrates easily with third-party courses and certifications.

Fujitsu’s partner ecosystem is built on a strong culture of knowledge sharing based on TechCommunitya platform that facilitates the constant dialogue on topics of a technological nature. Added to this are the annual workshops that bring together the brightest and most visionary technology experts, pre-sales consultants and IT operators of the channel on a regional basis.